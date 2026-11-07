INI Combined Entrance Test Result 2026 Out: Steps To Check Qualifying Status, 34,236 Candidates Qualified

INI CET 2026 Result Out: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) result today, November 7, 2026. The result has been released in a form of PDF containing the roll numbers of the qualified candidates. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the result from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

According to the official result notice, a total of 34,236 candidates have passed the exam. The exam was conducted on November 1, 2026. The counselling process will be conducted separately for admission to the participating institutes.

Once the counselling schedule is released by the exam-conducting body, applicants who have qualified will have to register for the INI CET counselling and fill in the desired institutes and courses.

Click here to download result PDF

INI CET Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates who appear for the exam can follow the steps below to check their qualifying status.

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, go to the results and announcements section.

Step 3: Under this section, click on the link "INI CET Result 2026".

Step 4: Once the link is clicked upon, the result Pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Use Ctrl+F to find the roll number.

Step 6: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Candidates who want to download the individual scorecard can log in to the portal using registration ID and password.