  • Home
  • Education
  • INI CET On May 8; Registration Over, What’s Next

INI CET On May 8; Registration Over, What’s Next

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) will be held on May 8 in computer-based mode. AIIMS will release the status of completion of the application form on April 19. To access the status, students have to login at the official website -- aiimsexams.org.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 13, 2021 9:30 am IST

RELATED NEWS

INI CET Application Begins For Admission To July 2021 PG Programmes
INI CET 2021: AIIMS Online Registration For On-Spot Admissions Closes Tomorrow
INI-CET 2021: AIIMS Releases Open Round Seat Allocation List
INI CET Counselling 2021 Round 1 Results Declared; Details Here
INI CET 2021 Counselling Schedule Released; Registration Begins At Aiimsexams.org
INI CET 2021 Result Declared At Aiimsexams.org; Know How To Check Scorecard
INI CET On May 8; Registration Over, What’s Next
INI CET application status will be released on April 19 at aiimsexams.org
New Delhi:

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) will be held on May 8 in computer-based mode. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had closed the INI CET application window for editing the registration form and uploading of certificates for candidates under Person with Benchmark Disability (PWBD), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) on Monday, April 12. The INI CET 2021 conducting body will now release the status of completion of the application form on April 19. To access the status, students have to login at the official website -- aiimsexams.org.

According to the INI CET dates, applicants will also be provided with the option to to take action as per reason of rejection by April 23, 2021. Applicants will be able to download the INI CET admit cards from April 30.

As per the exam pattern of INI CET 2021 released by AIIMS, Delhi, there will be 200 objective questions in the test. Candidates will be given 180 minutes to attempt the INI CET exam for the July 2021 session.

INI CET 2021 result for July session is scheduled to be released on May 15. The result of INI CET July session will be released in the form of a PDF at aiimsexams.ac.in. The INI CET result will mention the roll numbers of the candidates, their categories, ranks, and percentiles. Students who will secure the INI CET 2021 cutoff will be considered as qualified.

After the declaration of INI CET result, AIIMS, Delhi will publish the scorecard and INI CET merit list mentioning the list of candidates shortlisted for counselling. On the basis of INI CET 2021, admission to 815 Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgie (MCh) seats will be granted.

Click here for more Education News
AIIMS admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Admit Card For April Exam Soon; Know Where, How To Download
JEE Main Admit Card For April Exam Soon; Know Where, How To Download
Karnataka Rules Out Online Examination For Higher Classes
Karnataka Rules Out Online Examination For Higher Classes
Atal Innovation Mission, Danish Embassy Ink Pact To Promote Innovation, Entrepreneurship
Atal Innovation Mission, Danish Embassy Ink Pact To Promote Innovation, Entrepreneurship
NEET PG 2021 Admit Card Delayed, To Be Released On April 14
NEET PG 2021 Admit Card Delayed, To Be Released On April 14
Cancel CBSE Board Exam 2021: Now, Students Have Started A Meme Fest
Cancel CBSE Board Exam 2021: Now, Students Have Started A Meme Fest
.......................... Advertisement ..........................