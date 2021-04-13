INI CET application status will be released on April 19 at aiimsexams.org

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) will be held on May 8 in computer-based mode. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had closed the INI CET application window for editing the registration form and uploading of certificates for candidates under Person with Benchmark Disability (PWBD), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) on Monday, April 12. The INI CET 2021 conducting body will now release the status of completion of the application form on April 19. To access the status, students have to login at the official website -- aiimsexams.org.

According to the INI CET dates, applicants will also be provided with the option to to take action as per reason of rejection by April 23, 2021. Applicants will be able to download the INI CET admit cards from April 30.

As per the exam pattern of INI CET 2021 released by AIIMS, Delhi, there will be 200 objective questions in the test. Candidates will be given 180 minutes to attempt the INI CET exam for the July 2021 session.

INI CET 2021 result for July session is scheduled to be released on May 15. The result of INI CET July session will be released in the form of a PDF at aiimsexams.ac.in. The INI CET result will mention the roll numbers of the candidates, their categories, ranks, and percentiles. Students who will secure the INI CET 2021 cutoff will be considered as qualified.

After the declaration of INI CET result, AIIMS, Delhi will publish the scorecard and INI CET merit list mentioning the list of candidates shortlisted for counselling. On the basis of INI CET 2021, admission to 815 Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgie (MCh) seats will be granted.