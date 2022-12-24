  • Home
  • Education
  • INI CET Counselling 2023: Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Reporting Begins

INI CET Counselling 2023: Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Reporting Begins

AIIMS has declared the Insititute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) counselling 2023 round 1 seat allocation result.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 24, 2022 11:15 am IST

RELATED NEWS

AIIMS Releases INI CET January 2023 Counselling Schedule; Check Dates
Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Remaining Rounds Of INI CET Counselling To Be Organised
AIIMS INI CET 2023 Application Process Begins Today; Details Here
AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registrations To Start From September 5; Check Schedule
INI CET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allocation Result Out; Direct Link Here
INI CET College Predictor 2022 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top INIs
INI CET Counselling 2023: Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Reporting Begins
INI CET counselling 2023 round 1 seat allocation result declared
New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the Insititute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) counselling 2023 round 1 seat allocation result. The candidates who have applied for the INI CET counselling 2023 can check the first allocation list on the official website-- aiimsexam.ac.in. The INI CET 2023 round 1 allocation list includes the candidate's roll number, overall rank, category, allotted subject and allotted institute details.

Suggested: Try INI CET 2023 College Predictor to predict your admission chances . Use Now

Recommended: Join Medical PG (INI CET, NEET PG 2023) Counseling companion to shortlist colleges and get complete personalized counseling guidance Join Now

The candidates who have been allocated seats in INI CET 2023 round 1 are required to submit online confirmation by December 28, 2022. The INI CET reporting and submission of documents/security deposit against the first allocation list will be held from December 24 to 28, 2022. Candidates who have been shortlisted in INI CET 2023 round 1 seat allocation and wish to opt for the second round of counselling can do so by choosing the option of “Accept allotted seat and want to participate in 2nd round of seat allocation” through the candidate's dashboard.

"Failure to select any of the options between 'accept allotted seat and do not wish to participate in further rounds of seat allocation' and 'accept allotted seat and want to participate in 2nd round of seat allocation', will lead to forfeiture of the allocated Institute and Subject/Specialty and the candidate will become ineligible to participate in 2nd Round," AIIMS said in a statement.

INI CET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Reporting: List Of Documents Required

  • INI CET counselling 2023 round 1 offer letter
  • Seat allocation slip
  • Final registration slip
  • INI CET 2023 admit card
  • Mark sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd professional examinations
  • MBBS/BDS degree certificate
  • Internship completion certificate
  • Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by MCI or DCI/State Medical or Dental Council
  • High school/Higher secondary certificate/Birth certificate as proof of date of birth
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • PwD certificate (if applicable)
Click here for more Education News
INI CET MD/MS/DM (6 yrs)/MCh (6 yrs)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Reporting Against Stray Vacancy Round Begins; Documents Required
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Reporting Against Stray Vacancy Round Begins; Documents Required
DU PG Admission 2022: Last Date To 'Accept' Allocated Seats Against Spot Round Today
DU PG Admission 2022: Last Date To 'Accept' Allocated Seats Against Spot Round Today
AIMA MAT December 2022 IBT Exam Today; Guidelines For Candidates
AIMA MAT December 2022 IBT Exam Today; Guidelines For Candidates
Naveen Patnaik Announces 100 More Hostels For Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe Students In Odisha
Naveen Patnaik Announces 100 More Hostels For Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe Students In Odisha
BTEUP Odd Semester Exam Date Sheet 2023 Out; Direct Link Here
BTEUP Odd Semester Exam Date Sheet 2023 Out; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................