INI CET Counselling 2023: Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Reporting Begins

INI CET counselling 2023 round 1 seat allocation result declared

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the Insititute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) counselling 2023 round 1 seat allocation result. The candidates who have applied for the INI CET counselling 2023 can check the first allocation list on the official website-- aiimsexam.ac.in. The INI CET 2023 round 1 allocation list includes the candidate's roll number, overall rank, category, allotted subject and allotted institute details.

The candidates who have been allocated seats in INI CET 2023 round 1 are required to submit online confirmation by December 28, 2022. The INI CET reporting and submission of documents/security deposit against the first allocation list will be held from December 24 to 28, 2022. Candidates who have been shortlisted in INI CET 2023 round 1 seat allocation and wish to opt for the second round of counselling can do so by choosing the option of “Accept allotted seat and want to participate in 2nd round of seat allocation” through the candidate's dashboard.

"Failure to select any of the options between 'accept allotted seat and do not wish to participate in further rounds of seat allocation' and 'accept allotted seat and want to participate in 2nd round of seat allocation', will lead to forfeiture of the allocated Institute and Subject/Specialty and the candidate will become ineligible to participate in 2nd Round," AIIMS said in a statement.

INI CET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Reporting: List Of Documents Required