INI CET Counselling 2021 Round 1 Results Declared; Details Here

INI CET Counselling Round 1 Result Announced; Details Here

INI CET counselling round 1 result 2021 has been declared at aiimsexams.org. Along with the INI CET 2021 counselling round 1 result, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, -- the conducting body of INI CET, has also released the INI CET 2021 round 1 allotment letters. As per the INI CET counselling 2021 dates, INI CET round 1 counselling qualified candidates must report at the allotted institutes between December 23 and December 28.

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET), has been introduced as the new postgraduate medical entrance exam. The INI CET has replaced the postgraduate entrance exams for AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS. INI CET 2021 counselling will be held in four rounds including a mock round and an open round. To register online for INI CET 2021 counselling, candidates have to upload certain documents including Class 10th admit cards, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets in specified formats.

To Download INI CET 2021 Round 1 Counselling Result

Visit the official website -- aiimsexams.org

Under ‘Important Announcement’ section click -- Result of 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation for INIs for PG Courses Jan 2021 Session

Download the INI CET allotment PDF on the next window

Students are allotted INI CET seats on the basis of rank, choices filled during INI CET 2021 counselling registration, availability of seats, reservation criteria. The admission to the designated courses at the allotted institutes will be done after the verification of documents and other INI CET 2021 admission formalities.