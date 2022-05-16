INI CET College Predictor 2022 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top INIs

INI CET 2022 college predictor launched to let candidates know their admission chances

To address the confusion among shortlisted candidates and know their admission chances for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2022, Careers360 has launched the INI CET college predictor. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, which conducts INI CET, held the entrance test on May 8 for admission to various Masters or Postgraduate (PG) courses like Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgie (MCh), and Doctor of Medicine (MD) for the July 2022 session. Students qualifying INI CET gets admission to AIIMS, New Delhi, and 11 other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh, NIMHANS Bengaluru and SCTIMST, Trivandrum. The INI CET result was declared on Saturday, May 14.

Suggested: Try Free INI CET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances . Use Now

Don't Miss: INI CET 2022 Counselling & Seat allotment schedule, Download now

Browse: Top Medical Colleges in India accepting INI CET score 2022, Check now



INI CET 2022 College Predictor is a tool to help aspirants know their admission chances in INIs - AIIMS, JIPMER, NIMHANS, PGIMER campuses based on some parameters including seat types and their castes and exam result. To predict the colleges through INI CET 2022 college predictor, candidates will be required to insert their ranks as obtained in the INI CET result 2022 and their types in INI CET counselling.

INI CET 2022: Seat Type in INI CET Counseling

General/ Other Backward Class (OBC)/ Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): For Unreserved, OBC, SC, ST, EWS category seats with no special quota

Preferential Seats in AIIMS New Delhi: Only graduates from AIIMS, New Delhi, are eligible for Preferential Seats of AIIMS, New Delhi coming under the Unreserved category

Disability Quota: PWD Quota

JIPMER Institutional Quota: Only graduates from JIPMER are eligible

Rural Area Quota in PGIMER, Chandigarh: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Chandigarh's rural area quota

Domicile Quota in NIMHANS, Bengaluru: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences Bangalore's Domicile Quota for Karnataka and North East

With Careers360 INI CET 2022 College Predictor, candidates can get their INI CET personalised report for MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years) and MDS delivered on their mail, a statement on the Careers360 College Predictor website said.

“This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.”