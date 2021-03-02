  • Home
  • Education
  • INI CET Application Begins For Admission To July 2021 PG Programmes

INI CET Application Begins For Admission To July 2021 PG Programmes

INI CET: Candidates can apply online for admission to July 2021 PG programmes at aiimsexams.org till March 31, 2021.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 2, 2021 1:01 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

INI CET 2021: AIIMS Online Registration For On-Spot Admissions Closes Tomorrow
INI-CET 2021: AIIMS Releases Open Round Seat Allocation List
INI CET Counselling 2021 Round 1 Results Declared; Details Here
INI CET 2021 Counselling Schedule Released; Registration Begins At Aiimsexams.org
INI CET 2021 Result Declared At Aiimsexams.org; Know How To Check Scorecard
INI CET 2021 Result Today At Aiimsexams.org; Know How To Download Scorecard
INI CET Application Begins For Admission To July 2021 PG Programmes
INI CET Application Begins For Admission To July 2021 PG Programmes
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has opened the application window for registration to July 2021 postgraduate courses. Candidates can apply online at aiimsexams.org till March 31, 2021. However, applicants who have applied earlier and whose registration and basic candidate information have been accepted for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020 session and January 2021 session will not be required to fill the Registration and Basic candidate information again.

“Those candidates who have done Registration and Basic Candidate Information for January 2021 session and whose Registration and Basic Candidate Information was incomplete OR rejected due to "Incomplete/invalid Images" are also allowed to complete their Registration and Basic Candidate Information,” read an official statement.

INI CET July 2021 Session: Application

Step 1: Visit aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Register on the official website with name, category, date of birth, nationality, mobile number, email ID

Step 3: Upload required documents including passport size photograph, signature and left-hand thumb impression

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit

Click here for more Education News
aiimsexams.org
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSI CS June Exam Enrolment Begins, Important Instructions For Students
ICSI CS June Exam Enrolment Begins, Important Instructions For Students
National Rice Research Institute Develops Device For Pest Management, Patents It
National Rice Research Institute Develops Device For Pest Management, Patents It
BHU School Entrance Test 2021: Application Begins; Register By March 31
BHU School Entrance Test 2021: Application Begins; Register By March 31
AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam Results To Be Released Soon
AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam Results To Be Released Soon
GATE 2021: IIT Bombay Opens Answer Key Challenge Window
GATE 2021: IIT Bombay Opens Answer Key Challenge Window
.......................... Advertisement ..........................