INI CET Application Begins For Admission To July 2021 PG Programmes

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has opened the application window for registration to July 2021 postgraduate courses. Candidates can apply online at aiimsexams.org till March 31, 2021. However, applicants who have applied earlier and whose registration and basic candidate information have been accepted for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020 session and January 2021 session will not be required to fill the Registration and Basic candidate information again.

“Those candidates who have done Registration and Basic Candidate Information for January 2021 session and whose Registration and Basic Candidate Information was incomplete OR rejected due to "Incomplete/invalid Images" are also allowed to complete their Registration and Basic Candidate Information,” read an official statement.

INI CET July 2021 Session: Application

Step 1: Visit aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Register on the official website with name, category, date of birth, nationality, mobile number, email ID

Step 3: Upload required documents including passport size photograph, signature and left-hand thumb impression

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit