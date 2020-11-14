INI CET Admit Cards Soon At Aiimsexams.org; Know How To Download

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test admit card (INI CET admit card) will be released anytime soon. The conducting body of INI CET, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, will release the INI CET 2021 cards at aiimsexams.org. To download the INI CET admit cards, candidates have to login at aiimsexams.org with their credentials. The INI CET admit cards will mention details of the candidates including INI CET roll numbers and the INI CET 2021 exam centres.

INI CET is held to admit students to postgraduate medical courses. The INI CET has replaced the postgraduate entrance exams for AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS. INI CET January 2021 session will be conducted in computer-based mode at designated INI CET 2021 centres on November 20.

INI CET 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Insert the login credentials as required

Step 3: On the next window, check and download the INI CET 2021 admit cards

Candidates can keep themselves updated with INI CET latest information including exam day instructions and INI CET result date from the official website -- aiimsexams.org. On the basis of marks secured in INI CET 2021, candidates will be provided admission to Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Chirurgie (MCh), and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses.