INI CET Admit Card Released; Exam On June 16

INI CET 2021 July Session: Candidates can download the INI CET admit cards from the official website -- aiimsexams.org.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 9, 2021 9:29 am IST

RELATED NEWS

INI CET 2021 Not Postponed, Officials Say ‘Notice’ Is Fake
INI CET 2021: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Health Minister For Postponement Of Exam
INI CET 2021: Doctors Move Supreme Court Seeking Deferral Of Exam
Postpone INI CET 2021: Chorus For Deferring Medical Exam Grows
Holding INI CET Can Cause “Enormous Mental Strain”: NSUI
AIIMS Revises INI CET Schedule; Exam On June 16
INI CET Admit Card Released; Exam On June 16
AIIMS releases INI CET admit card
New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, -- the conducting body of INI CET, has released the INI CET 2021 admit cards today. Candidates can download the INI CET admit cards from the official website -- aiimsexams.org. Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) is held for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical programmes at AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS.

INI CET 2021 Admit Card Direct Link

INI CET 2021 will be held online at designated centres on June 16 for admission to Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Chirurgie (MCh), and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses. On the basis of the marks obtained in INI CET 2021, candidates will be admitted to postgraduate medical courses.

INI CET 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the My Page option, insert the login credentials as required

Step 3: On the next window, check and download the INI CET 2021 admit cards

The admit cards of INI CET 2021 has mention of details of the candidates including application numbers, roll numbers and the INI CET 2021 exam centres. Candidates can keep themselves updated with INI CET latest information including exam day instructions and INI CET result date from the official website -- aiimsexams.org.

The result of the INI CET July 2021 session is expected to be released on June 22, an official statement said.

Click here for more Education News
AIIMS admission Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Top DRDO Prize For Noida University Scientist's Concept To Recognize Person's Identity In Dark
Top DRDO Prize For Noida University Scientist's Concept To Recognize Person's Identity In Dark
QS World University Rankings: 3 Indian Institutes In Top 200; IISc Top Research University
QS World University Rankings: 3 Indian Institutes In Top 200; IISc Top Research University
Promote Class 11 Students By July 15, West Bengal Higher Secondary Council Tells Schools
Promote Class 11 Students By July 15, West Bengal Higher Secondary Council Tells Schools
Green Corridor, Paper Choices To Be Part Of Assam's Plans To Conduct Board Exams. Students Unimpressed
Green Corridor, Paper Choices To Be Part Of Assam's Plans To Conduct Board Exams. Students Unimpressed
PM Modi Shares 'Interesting Opportunity' For Youngsters To Contribute To Nation's Intellectual Discourse
PM Modi Shares 'Interesting Opportunity' For Youngsters To Contribute To Nation's Intellectual Discourse
.......................... Advertisement ..........................