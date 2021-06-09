INI CET Admit Card Released; Exam On June 16

AIIMS releases INI CET admit card

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, -- the conducting body of INI CET, has released the INI CET 2021 admit cards today. Candidates can download the INI CET admit cards from the official website -- aiimsexams.org. Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) is held for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical programmes at AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS.

INI CET 2021 Admit Card Direct Link

INI CET 2021 will be held online at designated centres on June 16 for admission to Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Chirurgie (MCh), and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses. On the basis of the marks obtained in INI CET 2021, candidates will be admitted to postgraduate medical courses.

INI CET 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the My Page option, insert the login credentials as required

Step 3: On the next window, check and download the INI CET 2021 admit cards

The admit cards of INI CET 2021 has mention of details of the candidates including application numbers, roll numbers and the INI CET 2021 exam centres. Candidates can keep themselves updated with INI CET latest information including exam day instructions and INI CET result date from the official website -- aiimsexams.org.

The result of the INI CET July 2021 session is expected to be released on June 22, an official statement said.