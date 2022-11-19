INI CET 2023 Result Out; Here’s How To Check

INI CET 2023 result

INI CET 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the Insititute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2023 result today, November 19, 2022. Candidates can check and download the INI CET result 2023 from the official website of AIIMS exam- aiimsexam.ac.in.

Along with the seat position for admission to PG courses the list of candidates who have qualified has also been released. The INI CET exam was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode on November 13, 2022. The exam will be held for a duration of two hours and there were a total of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQ).

INI CET 2023 Seat Position List Direct Link

INI CET 2023 List Of Qualified Candidates Direct Link

INI CET Result 2023: Steps To Download

Visit the official website – aiimsexams.ac.in From the important announcement section on the homepage click on the link “Seat Position for admission to PG courses of INIs for INI-CET January 2023 session” and “List of the qualified candidates in INI-CET January 2023 session” The seat position list or the list of qualified candidates will get displayed on the screen. Download the result and seat positions list.

The AIIMS conducts the INI CET exam for candidates to take admission to the MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS courses.