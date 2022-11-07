INI CET 2023: January Session Admit Card Out Today; Exam On November 13

Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates can download the INI CET 2023 admit card today.

INI CET 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the Insititute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2022 January session admit card today, November 7. Candidates can check and download the INI CET 2023 admit card through the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates will need their login id and password to download the CET admit card.

The INI CET 2023 January session exam will be held on November 13 from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam will be held for a duration of two hours. The paper will have a total of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQ). Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer.

INI CET Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the AIIMS exam official website – aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Academic Courses".

Step 3: Then click on "INI CET (MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs))" and open the admit card link.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and then click on the submit button.

Step 5: The INI CET 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

AIIMS, New Delhi started the application process for the INI CET 2023 for the January session on September 5. The exam is held for admission into the postgraduate courses - MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCH (6 years) and MDS at AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, NIMHANSBengaluru, PGIMER-Chandigarh and SCTIMST-Trivandrum.