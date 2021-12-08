INI CET 2022: SC Notice To Centre On Plea Seeking Defined Criteria For Seat Matrix In Exam
“Issue notice returnable on January 10, 2022,” SC bench said
The Supreme Court Wednesday sought response from the Centre and AIIMS on a plea seeking defined criteria for arriving at seat matrix for the institutional preference candidates in the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test. A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao issued notice to the Ministry of Health, AIIMS, and others on a plea filed by a students' association. “Issue notice returnable on January 10, 2022,” the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai and B V Navarathna said.
The top court was hearing a plea filed by Students Association AIIMS Bhopal and others which had also sought to provide for roster-wise/discipline-wise seat allocation for institutional preference candidates.
