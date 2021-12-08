  • Home
  • Education
  • INI CET 2022: SC Notice To Centre On Plea Seeking Defined Criteria For Seat Matrix In Exam

INI CET 2022: SC Notice To Centre On Plea Seeking Defined Criteria For Seat Matrix In Exam

“Issue notice returnable on January 10, 2022,” SC bench said

Education | PTI | Updated: Dec 8, 2021 10:42 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

CBSE To Open Registration Portal For Class 9, 11 Students On December 15, Important Details
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Answer Key Released LIVE: Check Analysis of Business Studies, Comp. Application
CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper 2021: Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Paper Tomorrow; Sample Paper, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here
CBSE Class 10 Computer Application 2021 Analysis, Answer Key Released: 'Scoring Paper, NCERT Based', Check Rea
KMAT 2021 Result Releasing Today; Know How, Where To Check
INI CET 2022: SC Notice To Centre On Plea Seeking Defined Criteria For Seat Matrix In Exam
The top court was hearing a plea filed by Students Association AIIMS Bhopal
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court Wednesday sought response from the Centre and AIIMS on a plea seeking defined criteria for arriving at seat matrix for the institutional preference candidates in the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test. A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao issued notice to the Ministry of Health, AIIMS, and others on a plea filed by a students' association. “Issue notice returnable on January 10, 2022,” the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai and B V Navarathna said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Students Association AIIMS Bhopal and others which had also sought to provide for roster-wise/discipline-wise seat allocation for institutional preference candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Supreme Court (SC) INI CET MDS
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Designated To Act As Standards Authority For Schools Affiliated To It: Govt
CBSE Designated To Act As Standards Authority For Schools Affiliated To It: Govt
IIT-Bombay Placements 2021: 1,201 Job Offers Accepted Till Day 6
IIT-Bombay Placements 2021: 1,201 Job Offers Accepted Till Day 6
Scrap MP Quota In Kendriya Vidyalayas: BJP Leader Demands In Rajya Sabha
Scrap MP Quota In Kendriya Vidyalayas: BJP Leader Demands In Rajya Sabha
CBSE To Open Registration Portal For Class 9, 11 Students On December 15, Important Details
CBSE To Open Registration Portal For Class 9, 11 Students On December 15, Important Details
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Answer Key Released LIVE: Check Analysis of Business Studies, Comp. Application
Live | CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Answer Key Released LIVE: Check Analysis of Business Studies, Comp. Application
.......................... Advertisement ..........................