INI CET 2022 Results Declared; Here’s How To Check The List Of Qualified Candidates

INI CET 2022 Results Declared at aiimsexams.ac.in

INI CET Result 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the results for the National Importance Combined Entrance Test, or INI CET 2022, today, May 14, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the INI CET 2022 can go to the official website aiimsexams.ac.in to check their results and merit list. The INI CET 2022 was conducted on May 5, 2022 and the results are declared on the basis of the performance on the same. (Also read: AIIMS Jodhpur, Microsoft India Collaborate To Set Up 'Mixed Reality Center Of Excellence')

Suggested: Try Free INI CET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances . Use Now

Don't Miss: INI CET 2022 Counselling & Seat allotment schedule, Download now

Browse: Top Medical Colleges in India accepting INI CET score 2022, Check now



The AIIMS on the official notice shared the roll number wise list of provisionally qualified candidates in INI-CET 2022. The results are declared on the basis of performance in the online Computer Based Test (CBT) held on May 8, 2022 for admission into postgraduate courses such as MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS July 2022 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and Eleven other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST, Trivandrum.

INI CET Result 2022: Steps To Download

Visit the official websites- aiimsexams.ac.in, finalmdmsmch.aiimsexams.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the INI CET 2022 result link that reads ‘List of the qualified candidates in INI-CET July 2022 Session’

Check your roll number in the merit list

Download the INI CET 2022 merit list, take a print out for further reference.

“This result is published on the basis of information provided by the candidates in the online application for INI-CET without any scrutiny regarding detailed eligibility, category certificates, sponsorship certificate etc. as applicable,” AIIMS mentioned on the official notice.

“All candidates (including those who have not qualified) have been awarded percentile score based on their performance in INI-CET held on May 8, 2022. This can be viewed in “MyPage” on portal (aiimsexams.ac.in) after login using Candidate ID and Password,” it further added.