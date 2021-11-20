  • Home
  • Education
  • INI CET Result 2022 Expected Today At Aiimsexams.ac.in; Details Here

INI CET Result 2022 Expected Today At Aiimsexams.ac.in; Details Here

INI CET Nov Result: AIIMS will announce INI CET results at aiimsexams.ac.in or finalmdmsmch.aiimsexams.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 20, 2021 12:13 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

INI CET 2022 Admit Card To Be Released Today; Exam On November 14
Last Date To Complete INI CET 2022 Registration, Upload Documents Today
AIIMS To Begin INI CET 2022 Application Process From September 10; Check Details
INI CET 2021 Result Declared; Here’s Direct Link
INI CET 2021: AIIMS Asks Candidates To Re-Download Admit Card
INI CET 2021 New Exam Date Announced; Check Details
INI CET Result 2022 Expected Today At Aiimsexams.ac.in; Details Here
INI CET result 2022 date and time (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

INI CET Result 2022 Date: Result of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, or INI CET 2022 is expected today. Doctors who appeared in the exam can check the results on the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) -- aiimsexams.ac.in or finalmdmsmch.aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS, New Delhi, will publish INI CET results in the form of a merit list.

Latest: Know your Admission Chances  in AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER & NIMHANS as per your INI CET Rank & Category -INI CET College Predictor

The entrance test was conducted earlier this month as an online, computer-based test (CBT).

According to information on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, the expected date of INI CET result is November 20.

Candidates who are selected in the merit list can apply for the counselling process. The schedule for online seat allocation and open round of seat allocation will be announced separately.

How To Check INI CET Result 2022

  1. Go to aiimsexams.ac.in or finalmdmsmch.aiimsexams.ac.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the INI CET 2022 result link

  3. Login with the required credentials, if needed

  4. Submit and download the merit list

  5. Search your result using roll number or name

Website to check INI CET Result 2022

Recently, the authorities have released tentative seat positions at INIs which will be filled through the entrance exam.

INI CET is held for admission to Masters or Postgraduate (PG) courses like Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgie (MCh), and Doctor of Medicine (MD).

Students qualifying INI CET exam gets admission to AIIMS institutes across the country, JIPMER Puducherry, PGI Chandigarh, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Rishikesh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam 2022 Dates Announced; Download Here
BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam 2022 Dates Announced; Download Here
OJEE Counselling 2021: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today At Ojee.nic.in
OJEE Counselling 2021: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today At Ojee.nic.in
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: Registration Begins Soon; Here’s How To Apply
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: Registration Begins Soon; Here’s How To Apply
Mumbai University IDOL Admissions 2021: Application Process Begins For MCA/ MMS Entrance Exams
Mumbai University IDOL Admissions 2021: Application Process Begins For MCA/ MMS Entrance Exams
CAT 2021 On November 28: Important Sections To Prepare, Last Minute Tips And Tricks
CAT 2021 On November 28: Important Sections To Prepare, Last Minute Tips And Tricks
.......................... Advertisement ..........................