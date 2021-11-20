Image credit: Shutterstock INI CET result 2022 date and time (representational)

INI CET Result 2022 Date: Result of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, or INI CET 2022 is expected today. Doctors who appeared in the exam can check the results on the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) -- aiimsexams.ac.in or finalmdmsmch.aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS, New Delhi, will publish INI CET results in the form of a merit list.

The entrance test was conducted earlier this month as an online, computer-based test (CBT).

According to information on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, the expected date of INI CET result is November 20.

Candidates who are selected in the merit list can apply for the counselling process. The schedule for online seat allocation and open round of seat allocation will be announced separately.

How To Check INI CET Result 2022

Go to aiimsexams.ac.in or finalmdmsmch.aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on the INI CET 2022 result link Login with the required credentials, if needed Submit and download the merit list Search your result using roll number or name

Website to check INI CET Result 2022

Recently, the authorities have released tentative seat positions at INIs which will be filled through the entrance exam.

INI CET is held for admission to Masters or Postgraduate (PG) courses like Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgie (MCh), and Doctor of Medicine (MD).

Students qualifying INI CET exam gets admission to AIIMS institutes across the country, JIPMER Puducherry, PGI Chandigarh, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Rishikesh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru.