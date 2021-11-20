INI CET 2022 Result Out; Direct Link, How To Check

INI CET 2022 result out

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has released the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, or INI CET 2022 result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the INI CET result cum merit list from the official website of AIIMS-- aiimsexams.ac.in or finalmdmsmch.aiimsexams.ac.in.

INI CET 2022 Result: Direct Link

Candidates who qualify the INI CET 2021 will be eligible to appear for the counselling process. AIIMS, New Delhi will release the counselling schedule separately on its website. INI CET 2022 was conducted on November 14 in a computer based test mode.

INI CET 2022 Result: How To Download

Go to the official websites-- aiimsexams.ac.in or finalmdmsmch.aiimsexams.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the designated INI CET 2022 result link

INI CET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Use 'ctrl+f' to search your roll number

Check and download the merit list

Take a print out for future reference

Qualified candidates will get admission to various Masters or Postgraduate (PG) courses including Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgie (MCh), and Doctor of Medicine (MD) for January 2022 session.

AIIMS New Delhi has also released a tentative seat position on November 9, students can refer to it and check the seat availability for various programmes in different AIIMS across India.

Candidates will get seats at AIIMS across the country-- AIIMS Delhi, Jodhpur, Patna, JIPMER Puducherry, PGI Chandigarh, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Rishikesh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru through counselling process.