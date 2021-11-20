  • Home
  • Education
  • INI CET 2022 Result Out; Direct Link, How To Check

INI CET 2022 Result Out; Direct Link, How To Check

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has released the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, or INI CET 2022 result.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 20, 2021 6:58 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

INI CET Result 2022 Today At Aiimsexams.ac.in; Details Here
INI CET 2022 Admit Card To Be Released Today; Exam On November 14
Last Date To Complete INI CET 2022 Registration, Upload Documents Today
AIIMS To Begin INI CET 2022 Application Process From September 10; Check Details
INI CET 2021 Result Declared; Here’s Direct Link
INI CET 2021: AIIMS Asks Candidates To Re-Download Admit Card
INI CET 2022 Result Out; Direct Link, How To Check
INI CET 2022 result out
New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has released the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, or INI CET 2022 result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the INI CET result cum merit list from the official website of AIIMS-- aiimsexams.ac.in or finalmdmsmch.aiimsexams.ac.in.

Latest: Know your Admission Chances  in AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER & NIMHANS as per your INI CET Rank & Category -INI CET College Predictor

INI CET 2022 Result: Direct Link

Candidates who qualify the INI CET 2021 will be eligible to appear for the counselling process. AIIMS, New Delhi will release the counselling schedule separately on its website. INI CET 2022 was conducted on November 14 in a computer based test mode.

INI CET 2022 Result: How To Download

  • Go to the official websites-- aiimsexams.ac.in or finalmdmsmch.aiimsexams.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the designated INI CET 2022 result link

  • INI CET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

  • Use 'ctrl+f' to search your roll number

  • Check and download the merit list

  • Take a print out for future reference

Qualified candidates will get admission to various Masters or Postgraduate (PG) courses including Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgie (MCh), and Doctor of Medicine (MD) for January 2022 session.

AIIMS New Delhi has also released a tentative seat position on November 9, students can refer to it and check the seat availability for various programmes in different AIIMS across India.

Candidates will get seats at AIIMS across the country-- AIIMS Delhi, Jodhpur, Patna, JIPMER Puducherry, PGI Chandigarh, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Rishikesh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru through counselling process.

Click here for more Education News
INI CET MDS
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Assam Government Allocates Two MBBS Seats To Students From Bhutan
Assam Government Allocates Two MBBS Seats To Students From Bhutan
NIT+ Admissions 2021: CSAB Releases Counselling Schedule For Special Rounds
NIT+ Admissions 2021: CSAB Releases Counselling Schedule For Special Rounds
Kerala NEET Counselling 2021: Official Website, Last Year's Cut Offs
Kerala NEET Counselling 2021: Official Website, Last Year's Cut Offs
IIM Ahmedabad Placement 2021: Hindustan Unilever Top Recruiter With 14 Offers In 2nd Cluster
IIM Ahmedabad Placement 2021: Hindustan Unilever Top Recruiter With 14 Offers In 2nd Cluster
“180 Languages”: Himanta Biswa Sarma On Challenges Of Implementing NEP In North East
“180 Languages”: Himanta Biswa Sarma On Challenges Of Implementing NEP In North East
.......................... Advertisement ..........................