INI CET 2022: Registration For July Session Ends Today; Exam On May 8

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi will close registration for the July session of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2022 today, March 7.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 7, 2022 11:25 am IST | Source: Careers360

INI CET 2022: Registration For July Session Ends Today; Exam On May 8
INI CET July 2022 registration ends today (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi will close registration for the July session of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2022 today, March 7. The exam will take place on Sunday, May 8, 2022, from 9 am to 12 pm. The last date for correction of rejected images is March 15. Candidates can visit aiimsexams.ac.in for more information.

“After last date of editing, editing of registration and basic information will not be allowed,” an official statement said.

All applicants who have applied earlier and whose basic registration have been accepted for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021, July 2021 session and January 2022 for AIIMS, are not required to complete registration and basic information again. They will have to complete application form only after generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC Code),” it said.

INI CET 2022 Schedule

Registration, correction window

January 31 to March 7, 2022

Status of registration and basic information and last date of correction of rejected Images

March 11 to 15

Final status of accepted registration

March 18

Date of uploading prospectus, eligibility criteria, seat position of sponsored/foreign national/OCI and Bhutani National candidates

March 21

Generation of examination unique code

March 21 to April 11

Uploading of valid certificate

March 21 to May 8

Dates for checking status of completion of application form and last date of submission of required documents

April 22 to 25

Exam date

May 8

The entrance test is for admission to for admission to PG courses –MD/MS/MCh(6years)/ DM(6years)/MDS – at AIIMS, New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and other institutes of National Importance.

