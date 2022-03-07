INI CET 2022: Registration For July Session Ends Today; Exam On May 8
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi will close registration for the July session of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2022 today, March 7. The exam will take place on Sunday, May 8, 2022, from 9 am to 12 pm. The last date for correction of rejected images is March 15. Candidates can visit aiimsexams.ac.in for more information.
“After last date of editing, editing of registration and basic information will not be allowed,” an official statement said.
All applicants who have applied earlier and whose basic registration have been accepted for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021, July 2021 session and January 2022 for AIIMS, are not required to complete registration and basic information again. They will have to complete application form only after generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC Code),” it said.
INI CET 2022 Schedule
Registration, correction window
January 31 to March 7, 2022
Status of registration and basic information and last date of correction of rejected Images
March 11 to 15
Final status of accepted registration
March 18
Date of uploading prospectus, eligibility criteria, seat position of sponsored/foreign national/OCI and Bhutani National candidates
March 21
Generation of examination unique code
March 21 to April 11
Uploading of valid certificate
March 21 to May 8
Dates for checking status of completion of application form and last date of submission of required documents
April 22 to 25
Exam date
May 8
The entrance test is for admission to for admission to PG courses –MD/MS/MCh(6years)/ DM(6years)/MDS – at AIIMS, New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and other institutes of National Importance.