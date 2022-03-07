INI CET 2022: Registration For July Session Ends Today; Exam On May 8

Image credit: Shutterstock INI CET July 2022 registration ends today (representational)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi will close registration for the July session of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2022 today, March 7. The exam will take place on Sunday, May 8, 2022, from 9 am to 12 pm. The last date for correction of rejected images is March 15. Candidates can visit aiimsexams.ac.in for more information.

“After last date of editing, editing of registration and basic information will not be allowed,” an official statement said.

All applicants who have applied earlier and whose basic registration have been accepted for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021, July 2021 session and January 2022 for AIIMS, are not required to complete registration and basic information again. They will have to complete application form only after generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC Code),” it said.

INI CET 2022 Schedule

Registration, correction window January 31 to March 7, 2022 Status of registration and basic information and last date of correction of rejected Images March 11 to 15 Final status of accepted registration March 18 Date of uploading prospectus, eligibility criteria, seat position of sponsored/foreign national/OCI and Bhutani National candidates March 21 Generation of examination unique code March 21 to April 11 Uploading of valid certificate March 21 to May 8 Dates for checking status of completion of application form and last date of submission of required documents April 22 to 25 Exam date May 8

The entrance test is for admission to for admission to PG courses –MD/MS/MCh(6years)/ DM(6years)/MDS – at AIIMS, New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and other institutes of National Importance.