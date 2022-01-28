  • Home
INI CET 2022: The exam will be conducted on Sunday, May 8, 2022, from 9 am to 12 pm and registrations for it will be done from January 31 to March 7. Candidates can visit aiimsexams.ac.in for more information.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 28, 2022 11:11 am IST

INI CET 2022 July Session On May 8; Registrations From January 31
INI CET 2022 dates announced (representational image)
New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has announced exam dates for the July session of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2022. The exam will be conducted on Sunday, May 8, 2022, from 9 am to 12 pm and registrations for it will be done from January 31 to March 7. Candidates can visit aiimsexams.ac.in for more information.

The exam is for admission to for admission to PG courses –MD/MS/MCh(6years)/ DM(6years)/MDS – at AIIMS, New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and other institutes of National Importance.

“All applicants who have applied earlier and whose Basic Registration have been #ACCEPTED for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021, July 2021 session and January 2022 for AIIMS, are not required to complete Registration and Basic information again. They will have to complete application form only after Generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC Code),” reads a message on the official website.

For the prospectus and other information related to INI CET 2022, candidates can visit the official website – aiimsexams.ac.in.

INI CET 2022 July: Important Dates

Registration, correction window

January 31 to March 7, 2022

Status of registration and basic information and last date of correction of rejected Images

March 11 to 15

Final status of accepted registration

March 18

Date of uploading prospectus, eligibility criteria, seat position of sponsored/foreign national/OCI and Bhutani National candidates

March 21

Generation of examination unique code

March 21 to April 11

Uploading of valid certificate

March 21 to May 8

Dates for checking status of completion of application form and last date of submission of required documents

April 22 to 25

Exam date

May 8


“For candidates requiring correction in Registration & Basic candidate information OR Completion of application form, the edit panel will be available as per schedule only. It may kindly be noted that the editing shall be done only by the candidate. Candidate will be responsible for all corrections. No corrections allowed after closing date of editing. Applicants may note that further correspondence will NOT be entertained in this regard,” reads an official statement.

AIIMS admission Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test INI CET MD/MS/DM (6 yrs)/MCh (6 yrs)
