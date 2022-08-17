INI CET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allocation Result Out; Direct Link Here

INI CET 2022 counselling 1st round seat allocation result

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has issued the results of INI CET 2022 counseliing round 1 result. The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) is held for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical programmes at AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS. To access the rank-wise list of round 1 seat allocation result with the institute, subject and specialty, candidates will be required to check the official website -- aiimsexams.ac.in.

Suggested: Try INI CET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances . Use Now

Don't Miss: INI CET 2022 Counselling & Seat allotment schedule, Download now

Browse: Top Medical Colleges in India accepting INI CET score 2022, Check now



This INI CET 2022 rank-wise seat allotment list includes all qualified candidates who were eligible for the 1st Round of Seat Allocation. Those who didn’t register for seat allocation have been marked NR/NP, an AIIMS statement said.

INI CET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Result Direct Link

INI CET 2022 was held online on May 5 for admission to Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Chirurgie (MCh), and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses. INI CET 2022 result was declared on May 14.

Candidates who did not participate in the 1st round of seat allocation will not be eligible for the 2nd round of seat allocation but can participate in the open round of seat allocation.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the 1st Round of INI CET seat allocation will be required to log in through the AIIMS exam portal and accept the seat with the option of participating in further rounds or with the option of not participating the further rounds of counselling. The last date to select options is August 20 by 5 pm.

“Failure to select any of the option as below will lead to forfeiture of the allocated Institute and Subject/Specialty and the candidate will become ineligible to participate in 2nd Round,” the statement added.