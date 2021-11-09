INI CET 2022 Admit Card Released. Direct Link

INI CET 2022 Admit Card: Applicants can download the INI CET admit cards from the official website -- aiimsexams.ac.in. To access the INI CET 2022 admit card, students will have to use registration ID, unique examination code (UEC) and passwords.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 9, 2021 2:39 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Term 1 Admit Card Live (OUT): Class 10, 12 Roll Numbers Released
CBSE Students Can Opt For Change Of Exam City, Country For Term 1 Class 10, 12 Board Exams By November 10
CBSE Releases Term 1 Board Exam Admit Card; Know How To Download
KEAM 2021 Round 3 Seat Allotment List Today; Details Here
CBSE Term 1 Roll Numbers Releasing Today; Exams From November 16
NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Allows OCI Candidates To Participate In General Category
INI CET 2022 Admit Card Released. Direct Link
INI CET admit card out at aiimsexams.ac.in
New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2022 admit card. Applicants can download the INI CET admit cards from the official website -- aiimsexams.ac.in. To access the INI CET 2022 admit card, students will have to use registration ID, unique examination code (UEC) and passwords. INI CET 2022 is scheduled to be held on November 14.

INI CET Admit Card: Direct Link

INI CET is held by AIIMS for admission to various Masters or Postgraduate (PG) courses like Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgie (MCh), and Doctor of Medicine (MD).

Students qualifying INI CET exam gets admission to AIIMS across the country -- AIIMS Delhi, Jodhpur, Patna, JIPMER Puducherry, PGI Chandigarh, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Rishikesh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru.

INI CET 2022 Admit Card: Official Website

INI CET 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Academic Courses Link

Step 3: On the next window, click on INI CET and proceed

Step 4: Check and download the INI CET 2022 admit cards

The admit cards of INI CET 2022 will mention details of the aspirants including application numbers, roll numbers and the INI CET 2022 exam centres.

Click here for more Education News
Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Admit Card Live (OUT): Class 10, 12 Roll Numbers Released
Live | CBSE Term 1 Admit Card Live (OUT): Class 10, 12 Roll Numbers Released
CBSE Students Can Opt For Change Of Exam City, Country For Term 1 Class 10, 12 Board Exams By November 10
CBSE Students Can Opt For Change Of Exam City, Country For Term 1 Class 10, 12 Board Exams By November 10
CBSE Releases Term 1 Board Exam Admit Card; Know How To Download
CBSE Releases Term 1 Board Exam Admit Card; Know How To Download
DU Admission Against 5th Cut-Off Begins Today
DU Admission Against 5th Cut-Off Begins Today
KEAM 2021 Round 3 Seat Allotment List Today; Details Here
KEAM 2021 Round 3 Seat Allotment List Today; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................