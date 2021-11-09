INI CET admit card out at aiimsexams.ac.in

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2022 admit card. Applicants can download the INI CET admit cards from the official website -- aiimsexams.ac.in. To access the INI CET 2022 admit card, students will have to use registration ID, unique examination code (UEC) and passwords. INI CET 2022 is scheduled to be held on November 14.

INI CET Admit Card: Direct Link

INI CET is held by AIIMS for admission to various Masters or Postgraduate (PG) courses like Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgie (MCh), and Doctor of Medicine (MD).

Students qualifying INI CET exam gets admission to AIIMS across the country -- AIIMS Delhi, Jodhpur, Patna, JIPMER Puducherry, PGI Chandigarh, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Rishikesh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru.

INI CET 2022 Admit Card: Official Website

INI CET 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Academic Courses Link

Step 3: On the next window, click on INI CET and proceed

Step 4: Check and download the INI CET 2022 admit cards

The admit cards of INI CET 2022 will mention details of the aspirants including application numbers, roll numbers and the INI CET 2022 exam centres.