INI CET 2022 Admit Card To Be Released Today; Exam On November 14

INI CET 2022 admit cards will be released today at aiimsexams.ac.in

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, -- the conducting body of Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2022, will release the INI CET 2021 admit cards today, November 8. As soon as the INI CET hall tickets are released, applicants can download the INI CET admit cards from the official website -- aiimsexams.org. INI CET 2022 is scheduled to be held on November 14.

INI CET is held by AIIMS for admission to various Masters or Postgraduate (PG) courses like Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgie (MCh), and Doctor of Medicine (MD).

Students qualifying INI CET exam gets admission to AIIMS across the country -- AIIMS Delhi, Jodhpur, Patna, JIPMER Puducherry, PGI Chandigarh, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Rishikesh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru.

INI CET 2022 Admit Card: Official Website

INI CET 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the My Page option, insert the login credentials as required

Step 3: On the next window, check and download the INI CET 2022 admit cards

The admit cards of INI CET 2022 will mention details of the aspiranrts including application numbers, roll numbers and the INI CET 2022 exam centres.