INI CET 2021: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Health Minister For Postponement Of Exam

Postpone INI CET 2021: Shashi Tharoor writes to Health Minister supporting doctors

INI CET 2021: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday wrote to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in support of doctors across the country who have been asking for the postponement of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in May announced that the exam will be held on June 16. Since then, candidates have been protesting against the authority’s decision to conduct the exam in such a short notice and amid the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 in the country.

“These young medical professionals are naturally distressed at the sudden and arbitrary scheduling of these critical examinations,” Mr Tharoor said in his letter.

“They had also been promised a minimum of one month’s notice before any such exam is scheduled, a commitment that has been unreasonably and unfairly violated with the decision to schedule the exam in ten days’ time,” Mr Tharoor added.

The Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram pointed out that many of those doctors who will take the INI CET are also performing their duties during the ongoing pandemic, which leave them with little time to prepare for the exam.

Doctors are also facing logistical challenges, including difficulties in changing their exam centres, and “mental and physical fatigue” having worked round the clock in Covid wards, Mr Tharoor said.

I wrote to @drharshvardhan yesterday. As an Opposition MP one can raise awareness of issues & bring them to the attention of the authorities. But the power to resolve the problem always lies with the Executive. pic.twitter.com/SezsWLMNxl — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 7, 2021

A group of doctors have also moved the Supreme Court of India seeking postponement of INI CET. The petition filed by 26 doctors states that conducting the examination will put lives of thousands of doctors at risk.

Earlier, the Health Ministry had postponed the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 for Postgraduate medical aspirants.

As per the latest updates, INI CET, for admission to MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh, and MDS courses for the July session, will be held on June 16 and admit cards will be issued on June 9.