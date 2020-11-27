  • Home
  • Education
  • INI CET 2021 Result Today At Aiimsexams.org; Know How To Download Scorecard

INI CET 2021 Result Today At Aiimsexams.org; Know How To Download Scorecard

INI CET result 2021: The result of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 will be announced today at aiimsexams.org.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 27, 2020 8:22 am IST

RELATED NEWS

INI CET Results 2021: Exam Over; Result To Be Announced On November 27
MHT CET Result 2020 To Be Released On December 5 For Vocational Courses: Uday Samant
UPSEE Scrapped; Students To Get Admission Through JEE Main From Next Year
JEE Main, NEET 2021: Education Ministry Directs NTA To Make New Syllabus
ICSI CSEET 2020 November Exam Result Announced At Icsi.edu; Here's The Direct Link
BITSAT 2020 Final Cut-Off Released, Check Here
INI CET 2021 Result Today At Aiimsexams.org; Know How To Download Scorecard
INI CET 2021 Result Today At Aiimsexams.org; Know How To Download Scorecard
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The result of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 will be released by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, today, November 27. Once released, candidates can check the INI CET 2021 result at aiimsexams.org.

INI CET is the new entrance test that has replaced all the postgraduate entrance tests of AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS.

INI CET 2021 was held November 20 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

INI CET Result 2021: How to download

INI CET result 2021, to be released in a PDF format, will be accessible to the candidates on the official website. However, the INI CET result PDF does not display the names of all the candidates who have appeared for the examination, hence, the candidates will be required to search their roll numbers in order to check the INI CET 2021 results. Here’s the process:

  • Visit the official website- aiimsexams.org

  • Click on the “Results” tab

  • Go to the “Academic courses” section.

  • Select the following notification “Percentile Secured by the Candidates of INI CET COURSES [MD/MS/MCh(6YRS)/DM(6YRS)/MDS] Jan-2021 Session”

  • Login with registration ID and password

  • Check the result of INI CET 2021

  • Candidates who qualify the examination can download their INI CET scorecard 2021

This year, the INI CET 2021 was conducted in 129 cities.

INI CET 2021 was held for admission to 815 Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Chirurgie (MCh) and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats offered in AIIIMS PG, JIPMER PG, PGIMER and NIMHANS.

Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the AIIMS PG stage 1 result 2020 on November 26. The result has been released for admission to DM/MCh and MD (Hospital Administration) courses for January 2021 session.

Click here for more Education News
Education News aiimsexams.org Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit Serum Institute Of India In Pune On November 28
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit Serum Institute Of India In Pune On November 28
Setting Up Constitution Parks In Universities To Bring Awareness Among Youth: Rajasthan Governor
Setting Up Constitution Parks In Universities To Bring Awareness Among Youth: Rajasthan Governor
MHT CET Result 2020 To Be Released On December 5 For Vocational Courses: Uday Samant
MHT CET Result 2020 To Be Released On December 5 For Vocational Courses: Uday Samant
AYUSH Counselling 2020 Round 1 Registration Begins At Aaccc.gov.in
AYUSH Counselling 2020 Round 1 Registration Begins At Aaccc.gov.in
Education Minister Directs UGC To Disburse Scholarships, Fellowships On Time
Education Minister Directs UGC To Disburse Scholarships, Fellowships On Time
.......................... Advertisement ..........................