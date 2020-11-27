Image credit: Shutterstock INI CET 2021 Result Today At Aiimsexams.org; Know How To Download Scorecard

The result of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 will be released by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, today, November 27. Once released, candidates can check the INI CET 2021 result at aiimsexams.org.

INI CET is the new entrance test that has replaced all the postgraduate entrance tests of AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS.

INI CET 2021 was held November 20 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

INI CET Result 2021: How to download

INI CET result 2021, to be released in a PDF format, will be accessible to the candidates on the official website. However, the INI CET result PDF does not display the names of all the candidates who have appeared for the examination, hence, the candidates will be required to search their roll numbers in order to check the INI CET 2021 results. Here’s the process:

Visit the official website- aiimsexams.org

Click on the “Results” tab

Go to the “Academic courses” section.

Select the following notification “Percentile Secured by the Candidates of INI CET COURSES [MD/MS/MCh(6YRS)/DM(6YRS)/MDS] Jan-2021 Session”

Login with registration ID and password

Check the result of INI CET 2021

Candidates who qualify the examination can download their INI CET scorecard 2021

This year, the INI CET 2021 was conducted in 129 cities.

INI CET 2021 was held for admission to 815 Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Chirurgie (MCh) and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats offered in AIIIMS PG, JIPMER PG, PGIMER and NIMHANS.

Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the AIIMS PG stage 1 result 2020 on November 26. The result has been released for admission to DM/MCh and MD (Hospital Administration) courses for January 2021 session.