INI CET 2021 Result Declared; Here’s Direct Link

INI CET Result 2021: To check the roll-number wise results, INI CET candidates can check their overall ranks and percentiles obtained from the official website -- aiimsexams.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 26, 2021 10:08 pm IST

INI CET 2021 result declared at aiimsexams.ac.in
New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has declared the results of INI CET 2021. The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) is held for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical programmes at AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS. To check the roll-number wise results, INI CET candidates can check their overall ranks and percentiles obtained from the official website -- aiimsexams.ac.in.

INI CET 2021 Result Direct Link

INI CET 2021 was held online at designated centres on July 22 for admission to Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Chirurgie (MCh), and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses. On the basis of the marks obtained in INI CET 2021, candidates will be admitted to postgraduate medical courses.

“The Final postgraduate seats available for seat allocation based on rank in INI‐CET for July 2021 session has been published on website…”, read a statement from INI CET result.

The INI CET result PDF has mention of details including roll numbers, category of the candidate, overall rank and percentile.

INI CET 2021 Result: How To Download

  • Go to the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in
  • Click on the result link
  • INI CET result 2021 will be available in PDF format
  • Search for the roll number by using the 'Ctrl+F' keys
  • Verify the details like roll number, category, category rank, overall rank, percentile, and remarks
  • Download the result for future reference
