INI CET 2021 Result Declared At Aiimsexams.org; Know How To Download Scorecard

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 result has been announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Saturday, November 28. All the candidates who took the examination can check their score and qualifying status on the official website - aiimsexams.org. The AIIMS INI CET result has been released in PDF format.

The INI CET 2021 was held on November 20. On the basis of the scores obtained in the INI CET result, candidates will get admission in around 815 Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), and Master of Chirurgie (MCh) in AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER, Chandigarh and NIMHANS, Bangaluru.

The INI CET 2021 result mentions only the roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified the entrance examination. As the names have not been mentioned, candidates will have to know their qualifying status by searching for their roll number in the list.

INI CET 2021 Result: How To Download

Follow the steps mentioned below to download the result of INI CET 2021

Go to the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.org.

Click on the result link

INI CET result 2021 will be available in PDF format

Search for the roll number by using the 'Ctrl+F' keys

Verify the details like roll number, category, category rank, overall rank, percentile, and remarks

Download the result for future reference

AIIMS, New Delhi will conduct the INI CET counselling 2021 in online mode. A detailed schedule of INI CET 2021 counselling will be notified on the official website by the conducting authorities.