INI CET 2021: Doctors Move Supreme Court Seeking Deferral Of Exam

Group of doctors move to Supreme Court seeking INI CET 2021

A group of doctors has approached the Supreme Court of India seeking postponement of the postgraduate medical entrance test conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS). The petition filed by twenty-six doctors seeks the Institutes of National Importance Combined Entrance Test – INI CET - scheduled on June 16 be postponed.

The plea states that conducting the examination is nothing but endangering the lives of thousands of doctors who are on Covid duty.

The petition points out the assurance given by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) while postponing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam for postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) that students will be given at least one months' time to prepare for the examination.

The plea also says that the COVID-19 pandemic is on the rise in few states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and the aspirant doctors are Covid warriors in these states and there is no time for them to prepare for the exam.

The INI CET is the exam for admission to postgraduate courses in leading government medical institutes in the country including AIIMS, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry, and National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru.

The INI-CET regulates admission to around 800 seats for which more than 80,000 candidates appear.