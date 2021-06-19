INI CET 2021 New Exam Date Announced; Check Details

INI CET exam date released

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has rescheduled the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET). Earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 16, AIIMS INI CET will now be held on July 22. The institute will also reopen the INI CET application window to allow students change their choice of exam centres. Students seeking admission to postgraduate MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh, and MDS courses for the July session can apply online for change of exam centres at aiimsexams.org between June 20 and June 24.

An official statement issued in this regard said: “As per direction of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India to postpone the INI-CET for admission to PG courses of all INIs for July 2021 session scheduled on Wednesday, the 16th June, 2021 and further direction that the AIIMS shall fix a convenient date for the INI CET at least one month after 16th June, 2021, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to reschedule the conduct of INI-CET for admission to PG courses for July 2021 session.”

The INI CET admit card 2021 will be released on July 15 in online mode at aiimsexams.ac.in. The admit card will have details including candidate's name, address of the exam centre allotted to the candidates and reporting time.

As per the exam pattern of INI CET 2021 released by AIIMS, Delhi, there will be 200 objective questions in the test. Candidates will be given 180 minutes to attempt the INI CET exam for the July 2021 session.

The candidates will have to secure marks as per INI CET 2021 cutoff percentile to qualify the entrance exam. On the basis of cut off, INI CET merit list will be released mentioning All India Rank. The qualifying candidates will be called for the counseling.