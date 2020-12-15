INI CET 2021 Counselling Schedule Released At Aiimsexams.org

INI CET 2021 Counselling Schedule Released; Registration Begins At Aiimsexams.org
To register online for INI CET 2021 counselling, candidates have to login at the official website -- aiimsexams.org.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, -- the conducting body of INI CET, has released the schedule for INI CET 2021 counselling. Candidates can register online for the INI CET counselling 2021 at aiimsexams.org. The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET), has been introduced as the new postgraduate medical entrance exam. The INI CET has replaced the postgraduate entrance exams for AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS. Candidates shortlisted in INI CET 2021 result will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.
INI CET 2021 counselling will be held in four rounds including a mock round and an open round. To register online for INI CET 2021 counselling, candidates have to upload certain documents including Class 10th admit cards, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets in specified formats.
INI CET Counselling 2020 Dates
Events
Dates
Exercising of Choices (Institute and subject/speciality) for 1st Round
December 15 to 19, 2020
Announcement of Seat allocation of Mock of 1st Round [for those who have exercised the options (Institute and subject/speciality) till 05:00 pm on 17.12.2020]
December 18, 2020
Announcement of seat allocation of 1st Round
December 22, 2020
Online Acceptance of allocated seat in the 1st Round
December 23 to 26, 2020
Reporting/Joining with Submission of Documents/Online payment of Caution Money
December 23 to 28, 2020
Exercising of Choices (Institute and subject/speciality) for 2nd Round
December 31, 2020 to January 1, 2021
Announcement of seat allocation of 2nd Round
January 4, 2021
Online Acceptance of allocated seat
January 5 to 8, 2021
Reporting/Joining with Submission of Documents/Online Payment of Caution Money
January 5 to 9, 2021