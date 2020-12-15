INI CET 2021 Counselling Schedule Released At Aiimsexams.org

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, -- the conducting body of INI CET, has released the schedule for INI CET 2021 counselling. Candidates can register online for the INI CET counselling 2021 at aiimsexams.org. The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET), has been introduced as the new postgraduate medical entrance exam. The INI CET has replaced the postgraduate entrance exams for AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS. Candidates shortlisted in INI CET 2021 result will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

INI CET 2021 counselling will be held in four rounds including a mock round and an open round. To register online for INI CET 2021 counselling, candidates have to upload certain documents including Class 10th admit cards, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets in specified formats.

INI CET Counselling 2020 Dates