INI CET 2021 Counselling Schedule Released At Aiimsexams.org

To register online for INI CET 2021 counselling, candidates have to login at the official website -- aiimsexams.org.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 15, 2020 9:24 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, -- the conducting body of INI CET, has released the schedule for INI CET 2021 counselling. Candidates can register online for the INI CET counselling 2021 at aiimsexams.org. The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET), has been introduced as the new postgraduate medical entrance exam. The INI CET has replaced the postgraduate entrance exams for AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS. Candidates shortlisted in INI CET 2021 result will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

INI CET 2021 counselling will be held in four rounds including a mock round and an open round. To register online for INI CET 2021 counselling, candidates have to upload certain documents including Class 10th admit cards, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets in specified formats.

INI CET Counselling 2020 Dates

Events

Dates

Exercising of Choices (Institute and subject/speciality) for 1st Round

December 15 to 19, 2020

Announcement of Seat allocation of Mock of 1st Round [for those who have exercised the options (Institute and subject/speciality) till 05:00 pm on 17.12.2020]

December 18, 2020

Announcement of seat allocation of 1st Round

December 22, 2020

Online Acceptance of allocated seat in the 1st Round

December 23 to 26, 2020

Reporting/Joining with Submission of Documents/Online payment of Caution Money

December 23 to 28, 2020

Exercising of Choices (Institute and subject/speciality) for 2nd Round

December 31, 2020 to January 1, 2021

Announcement of seat allocation of 2nd Round

January 4, 2021

Online Acceptance of allocated seat

January 5 to 8, 2021

Reporting/Joining with Submission of Documents/Online Payment of Caution Money


January 5 to 9, 2021

