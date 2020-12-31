INI CET 2021 Counselling: Information Bulletin For Second Round Released

  • Home
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has begun the counselling process of INI CET 2021 January session in an online mode at its official website- aiimsexams.org.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Dec 31, 2020 12:27 pm IST

INI CET 2021 Counselling Round 2 Begins
New Delhi:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has begun the counselling process of INI CET 2021 January session in an online mode at its official website- aiimsexams.org. The authorities have also released the INI CET 2021 counselling information brochure on December 31, 2020, for the second round. The brochure consists of details such as- eligibility, non-eligibility, selection process and documents required. Candidates must read the brochure of INI CET counselling 2021 carefully to avoid any confusion.

All those candidates who wish to participate must log in at least once between December 31 (11 am) and January 1, 2021. The window will remain open until 5 pm on January 1. All those candidates who are unwilling to make changes in the choices that they have already filed are also required to log in at least once.

Candidates will be required to either fill or edit the choices to be considered for the round two-seat allocation process.

As per the schedule, the result of round 2 is likely to be declared on January 4, 2021. In case the seats remain vacant, the open round of INI CET counselling 2021 will begin from January 6. The seat allotment list will be released on January 20, 2021.

AIIMS admission
