INI CET 2021: Combined Entrance Test Replaces AIIMS PG, JIPMER PG, PGIMER, NIMHANS Exams

Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, or INI CET 2021, has been introduced as the new postgraduate medical entrance exam. The INI CET replaces the postgraduate entrance exams for AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER, and NIMHANS. Admission to various programmes such as MD, MS, M.Ch., DM, MDS in AIIMS New Delhi, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh, NIMHANS Bengaluru, and all other seven AIIMS for January 2021 session will be granted as per the latest INI CET 2020-2021 exam, scheduled to be conducted on November 20, 2020 across the nation.

“All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi invites online applications for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) January 2021 for admission to PG courses [MD/MS/M.Ch.(6years)/DM(6years)/MDS] of AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru and PGIMER Chandigarh and seven other AIIMS (Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh) for January 2021 session,” reads the official notification.

An official notice has been released by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi highlighting the dates for INI CET 2021 online registration.

The INI CET 2021 application form has been made available at the official website- aiimsexams.org from September 29, 2020.

INI CET 2021 January session will be held on November 20, 2020, from 9 am to 12 noon. The official brochure for INI CET will be released on October 6, 2020, mentioning all the details related to the INI CET 2021 exam.

“For Prospectus, detailed information etc. please visit the website www.aiimsexams.org. All applicants are required to visit the website regularly since all subsequent Corrigendum/Addendum/ Updates will only be uploaded on the website. Basic Registration is mandatory. Only those with accepted Basic Registration can proceed for Generation of Code for Final Registration.”

INI CET 2021 correction window will be available from September 29 to October 12, 2020. Only aspirants whose basic registration has been accepted by the authority will be eligible to participate in the final registration process.

The INI CET application form submission incorporates two stages- basic registration and final registration. INI CET basic registration process began on September 29. “All applicants who have applied earlier and whose basic registration have been accepted for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020 and July 2020 session for AIIMS, are not required to complete basic registration again. They will have to complete final registration only after generation of Code and editing of basic registration”

Here’s the detailed schedule and official notification:

INI CET Final Registration Includes:

Filling of INI CET application form

Payment of INI CET application fees via net banking or credit/debit cards

Filling in choice of INI CET exam centre

As per the official statement, “For candidates requiring correction in basic registration or final registration, the edit panel will be available as per schedule only. It is to be noted that the editing shall be done only by the candidate. The candidate will be responsible for all corrections. No corrections allowed after closing date of editing i.e. October 26 by 5 pm. Applicants may note that further correspondence will not be entertained in this regard,”