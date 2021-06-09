INI CET 2021 To Be Held “As Per Schedule”; Admit Cards Released

Image credit: Shutterstock INI CET 2021 will be held as per schedule: AIIMS (representational)

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 will be held on June 16, as per schedule, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has said. The institute has also released the admit cards for the entrance exam.

Doctors across the country have been protesting against the institute’s decision to conduct the exam on June 16. A petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court of India. However, AIIMS has decided to go ahead with its plans and conduct the exam in June.

“The INI- CET for admission to PG courses for July 2021 session will be conducted on Wednesday, the 16th June, 2021 as per schedule notified earlier,” the institute said in a notification

Results will be announced likely on June 22 on the AIIMS website, it added.

INI CET is a national level exam held for admission to Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Chirurgie (MCh), and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses at some of the top medical institutes of the country – AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS.

Originally scheduled for May 8, the entrance exam was postponed amid a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in India. Towards the end of May, the authorities had announced the revised date.

To download the INI CET 2021 admit card, visit aiimsexams.ac.in and login to the portal through the “MyPage” option.