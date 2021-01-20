  • Home
  • Education
  • INI-CET 2021: AIIMS Releases Open Round Seat Allocation List

INI-CET 2021: AIIMS Releases Open Round Seat Allocation List

INI-CET 2021: The selected candidates will have to report to their allotted institutes by January 25 (5 pm) along with the required documents for verification.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 20, 2021 7:48 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

INI CET Counselling 2021 Round 1 Results Declared; Details Here
INI CET 2021 Counselling Schedule Released; Registration Begins At Aiimsexams.org
INI CET 2021 Result Declared At Aiimsexams.org; Know How To Check Scorecard
INI CET 2021 Result Today At Aiimsexams.org; Know How To Download Scorecard
INI CET Results 2021: Exam Over; Result To Be Announced On November 27
List of Engineering Entrance Exams Apart From JEE Main
INI-CET 2021: AIIMS Releases Open Round Seat Allocation List
INI-CET 2021: AIIMS Releases Open Round Seat Allocation List

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the open round online seat allocation list for MD/MS/MCh candidates who qualified the (Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test) also called INI-CET 2021. The selected candidates will have to report to their allotted institutes by January 25 (5 pm) along with the required documents for verification. Candidates must carry their INI-CET allotment letter to their respective allotted institutes. In case, they fail to report within the deadline, the deposited fee of Rs 3 Lakh will not be returned. The candidates can download their INI-CET offer letter from the official website finalmdmsmch.aiimsexams.org.

Direct link to INI-CET open round seat allocation list

The institutes participating in the INI-CET 2021 exam are AIIMS, New Delhi, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) Bengaluru, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh (PGIMER) Chandigarh and seven other AIIMS.

Steps to download INI-CET offer letter

  • Visit the official website INI-CET- AIIMS

  • The INI-CET login window will appear

  • Enter the registration number

  • The qualified candidate will be able to access their INI-CET offer letter

  • Take a print out of INI-CET offer letter to carry it along for admission

Documents for INI-CET admission

  • Offer Letter

  • Final Registration Slip

  • Admit Card issued by AIIMS

  • Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS first, second and third professional examinations

  • MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate

  • Internship Completion Certificate/Certificate from the Head of Institution or College that the candidate will be completing the internship by January 31 for all AIIMS and December 31 for JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh and NIMHANS Bengaluru

  • Permanent/Provisional Registration Certificate issued by MCI or DCI/State Medical or Dental Council

The INI-CET qualifying candidates appeared for a choice-filling round where as per their ranks they were allowed to fill choices for participating medical colleges till January 15.

Click here for more Education News
Institute of National Importance Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharshi Dayanand University Releases Admission Schedule For MPhil, PhD Courses In Commerce
Maharshi Dayanand University Releases Admission Schedule For MPhil, PhD Courses In Commerce
Rajasthan University Of Health Sciences Announces RUHS UG Pharmacy Result
Rajasthan University Of Health Sciences Announces RUHS UG Pharmacy Result
List of Engineering Entrance Exams Apart From JEE Main
List of Engineering Entrance Exams Apart From JEE Main
WayCool Foods, IIT Hyderabad Sign MoU To Develop Antimicrobial Food Packaging
WayCool Foods, IIT Hyderabad Sign MoU To Develop Antimicrobial Food Packaging
Prime Minister To Virtually Address Convocation Of Tezpur University
Prime Minister To Virtually Address Convocation Of Tezpur University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................