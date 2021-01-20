INI-CET 2021: AIIMS Releases Open Round Seat Allocation List

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the open round online seat allocation list for MD/MS/MCh candidates who qualified the (Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test) also called INI-CET 2021. The selected candidates will have to report to their allotted institutes by January 25 (5 pm) along with the required documents for verification. Candidates must carry their INI-CET allotment letter to their respective allotted institutes. In case, they fail to report within the deadline, the deposited fee of Rs 3 Lakh will not be returned. The candidates can download their INI-CET offer letter from the official website finalmdmsmch.aiimsexams.org.

Direct link to INI-CET open round seat allocation list

The institutes participating in the INI-CET 2021 exam are AIIMS, New Delhi, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) Bengaluru, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh (PGIMER) Chandigarh and seven other AIIMS.

Steps to download INI-CET offer letter

Visit the official website INI-CET- AIIMS

The INI-CET login window will appear

Enter the registration number

The qualified candidate will be able to access their INI-CET offer letter

Take a print out of INI-CET offer letter to carry it along for admission

Documents for INI-CET admission

Offer Letter

Final Registration Slip

Admit Card issued by AIIMS

Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS first, second and third professional examinations

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate

Internship Completion Certificate/Certificate from the Head of Institution or College that the candidate will be completing the internship by January 31 for all AIIMS and December 31 for JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh and NIMHANS Bengaluru

Permanent/Provisional Registration Certificate issued by MCI or DCI/State Medical or Dental Council

The INI-CET qualifying candidates appeared for a choice-filling round where as per their ranks they were allowed to fill choices for participating medical colleges till January 15.