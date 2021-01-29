INI-CET 2021: AIIMS Releases List Of Registered Candidates For On-Spot Admissions

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the list of registered candidates for the on-spot admissions on the basis of Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET 2021) January session. The candidates can visit the official website aiimsexams.org to check their names in the list. The INI-CET 2021 qualifying candidates had to register themselves online by January 28 and physically report to the allocated medical colleges today between 9 am to 11 am. The final seat allocation has been done on the basis of the INI-CET score, Class 12 marksheet and other required documents.

Direct link to INI-CET 2021 on-spot admissions list

Steps to check INI-CET 2021 On-Spot Admissions list





Visit the official website aiimsexams.org

Under the ‘important announcements’ tab click on ‘list of registered candidates’

The list will display the candidates’ roll numbers, overall rank, name of the course and category

The participating institutes will be confirming the admissions to the registered candidates based on their own cut-off and MBBS seat-matrix

The institutes participating in the INI-CET 2021 entrance exam include eight branches of AIIMS, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh ( PGIMER ) Chandigarh, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Bengaluru, and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry.