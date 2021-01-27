  • Home
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is conducting the online registration for on the spot admission round for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET 2021) January session at its official website aiimsexams.org. The last date to apply is January 28, 2021.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 27, 2021 5:22 pm IST

INI CET 2021: AIIMS Online Registration For On-Spot Admissions Closes Tomorrow
New Delhi:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) started the online registration for on the spot admission round for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET 2021) January session at its official website aiimsexams.org on January 26. The registered INI-CET 2021 candidates who have qualified the MBBS entrance examination can apply for the online seat allocation round. They will be eligible for admissions into affiliated institutions including eight branches of AIIMS, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh ( PGIMER ) Chandigarh, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Bengaluru, and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry.

The selected candidates must apply for on the spot INI-CET admission by 3 pm on January 28, 2021. After the online registration, the candidates will have to report physically at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Auditorium, New Delhi on January 29 between 9 am to 11 am.

Direct link to register for on the spot INI-CET admission round

Steps to apply for on the spot INI-CET admission round

  • Visit the official website www.aiimsexams.org

  • Click on ‘Students’ tab

  • Select the relevant course name [MD/MS (M Ch (6 years)/DM(6 years)] / MDS under ‘Academic Courses’

  • Click on the ‘Registration/Login’ option under general links

  • Enter INI CET registration ID and password to login

  • On ‘My Page’ click on the ‘On the Spot Admission Round’ link

  • 4. Opt to register for ‘On the Spot Admission Round’ (physical mode)

No candidates will be allowed to attend on-spot INI-CET admission round without valid INI-CET score card or prior online registration. The final seat allocation into participating medical colleges will be done on the basis of merit provided the candidates report within the given time.

