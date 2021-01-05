INI CET 2021: AIIMS Declares Result For Second Round Of Counselling

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) released the second round’s result of seat allocation for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 counselling on January 4, 2021. The MBBS aspirants can check their result at the official website aiimsexams.org. The round two for admission to vacant seats in the affiliated colleges was held on the basis of preferences filled by the candidates. The seat allotment list of INI CET contains details like roll number, rank, category, the institute, and course allotted to the candidates. Affiliated institutes include eight branches of AIIMS, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh ( PGIMER ) Chandigarh, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Bengaluru, and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry.

Direct link to get INI CET 2021 results

Steps to check INI CET 2021 result

Visit the official website of AIIMS aiimsexams.org which conducted the examination this year.

Check the INI CET Round two result link available in the ‘Important announcement’ section

Click on the respective link of the result

INI CET counselling result is displayed on the screen

Search for INI CET rank using Ctrl+F keys

If selected, verify the details like allotted and candidate category, college allotted, and others

INI CET counselling round two cutoff

The unreserved candidates are offered the medical seats for Doctor of Medicine (MD) / Master of Science (MS)/Masters of Chirurgiae Ch(6 years)/DM(6 years starting at 3020 and for MDS at 02.

Steps after INI CET 2021 counselling

Selected MBBS candidates need to accept the offer by January 8 upto 5 pm and pay the fee by January 9. In case the candidates fail to submit their admission fee that seat will be declared vacant.