Image credit: Shutterstock INI CET 2021 is scheduled for July 22 (representational)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said students who had downloaded their INI CET 2021 admit card on or before July 17 will have to redownload and appear for the exam from the exam centres mentioned on it. The institute said it has made efforts to allocate the best possible exam cities to candidates and no request for a change of exam centres will be entertained.

In continuation of Notice No.-97/2021 dated 18th June, 2021 regarding rescheduling the date of online Examination for July 2021 session for admission to PG courses of INI CET for July 2021 session.

“Urgent attention drawn of all candidates appearing in INICET for July 2021 session and downloaded admit card on or before 17th July 2021, are required to re-download their admit card and appear at the allocated examination centre as per re-downloaded admit card, due to technical reasons...Inconvenience caused is regretted,” an official statement said.

“Efforts have been taken to allocate best possible examination cities under evolving situation due to Covid outbreak and no correspondence will be entertained regarding change of examination centre,” it added.

INI CET 2021, for admission to postgraduate medical courses will be conducted on July 22. The exam was originally scheduled for June 16 but was later postponed, following protests by doctors.

AIIMS has asked candidates to visit the official website – www.aiimsexams.ac.in – for important notices and updates related to the medical entrance exam.