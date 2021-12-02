  • Home
  • Education
  • Infosys Science Foundation Awards Winners In Six Fields: Here's Complete List

Infosys Science Foundation Awards Winners In Six Fields: Here's Complete List

Prof. Arvind (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) was awarded for Engineering and Computer Science, Prof. Kaushik Basu (Cornell University and former SVP, World Bank) for Social Sciences, Prof. Akeel Bilgrami (Columbia University) for Humanities, here's the list of winners

Education | PTI | Updated: Dec 2, 2021 8:14 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Punjab Cabinet Approves Scholarship Scheme For Government College Students
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: 75 Lakh Post Card Campaign For Students Commences From Today
Delhi Vs Punjab Spat On Primary Education: Manish Sisodia Visits Schools In Punjab Chief Minister's Home Turf
West Bengal Asks Schools To Provide Cooked Mid-Day Meals To Junior Classes
Smartphones, Tablets To Be Distributed Among Students From Second Week Of December: Uttar Pradesh Government
Integration Of AYUSH Knowledge Into School Curriculum: Government Says Syllabus Outline Drafted
Infosys Science Foundation Awards Winners In Six Fields: Here's Complete List
The award comprises a gold medal, a citation and a cash prize of USD 100,000
Image credit: infosys-science-foundation.com
Bengaluru:

Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) awarded winners of the Infosys Prize 2021 on Thursday for their contributions to science and research. The awards were presented to the winners in six fields at a function held virtually.

The work of the winners this year addresses some of the greatest challenges of modern times, studying the effects of climate change on fragile eco systems and contributing to more effective conservation strategies, designing a robust indigenous platform for rapid testing of deadly diseases like COVID-19 and TB, understanding the nuclear force to better harness nuclear energy for the benefit of humankind, and addressing issues such as sexual violence and jurisprudence in society, a statement from the ISF said.

Prof. Arvind (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) was awarded for Engineering and Computer Science, Prof. Kaushik Basu (Cornell University and former SVP, World Bank) for Social Sciences, Prof. Akeel Bilgrami (Columbia University) for Humanities, Prof. Chandrashekhar Khare (University of California, Los Angeles) for Mathematical Sciences, Prof. Shrinivas Kulkarni (California Institute of Technology) for Physical Sciences, and Prof. Mriganka Sur (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) for Life Sciences.

They were felicitated by Prof. Gagandeep Kang, Professor at CMC Vellore, Infosys Prize laureate 2016, and one of the leading virologists in the country. The award comprises a gold medal, a citation and a cash prize of USD 100,000, the statement said.

Click here for more Education News
Infosys Infosys prize
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT-Delhi Day One Placements 2021: 60 Offers Made To Students Are Of Above Rs 1 Crore Package
IIT-Delhi Day One Placements 2021: 60 Offers Made To Students Are Of Above Rs 1 Crore Package
CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Analysis 2021 By Expert
CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Analysis 2021 By Expert
NEET Counselling 2021 Live: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
Live | NEET Counselling 2021 Live: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
IIT-Delhi Day One Placement 2021 Witnesses Over 45% Increase In Number Of Offers
IIT-Delhi Day One Placement 2021 Witnesses Over 45% Increase In Number Of Offers
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: 'Paper Was NCERT Based'; Science Paper Analysis, Answer Key
Live | CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: 'Paper Was NCERT Based'; Science Paper Analysis, Answer Key
.......................... Advertisement ..........................