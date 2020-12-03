Image credit: Shutterstock Infosys Prize 2020: Harvard, Stanford, MIT, IISc Scholars Among Winners

The Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) has awarded the winners of the Infosys Prize 2020 for their contributions to science and research. The Infosys Prize 2020 was presented in a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, December 2. The Infosys Prize aims to create role models who will encourage young minds to explore science and research as career options. The prize consists of a pure gold medal, a citation and a purse of USD 100,000 and is awarded for contributions in six fields -- Engineering and Computer Science; Humanities; Life Sciences; Mathematical Sciences; Physical Sciences; and Social Sciences.

A statement issued by the foundation said: “The Infosys Prize has a history of awarding exceptional talent, some of whom have also earned prestigious international honors like the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, the Fields Medal and the Padma Shri.”

“The ISF believes that this year’s winners too will leave an indelible impression on their respective domains,” it added.

Winners Of Infosys Prize 2020

Engineering and Computer Science -- Professor Hari Balakrishnan from Massachusetts Institute of Technology for his broad contributions to computer networking, and his seminal work on mobile and wireless systems.

Humanities -- Dr Prachi Deshpande from the Centre for Studies in Social Sciences (CSSS), Kolkata, for her nuanced and sophisticated treatment of South Asian historiography.

Life Sciences -- Dr Rajan Sankaranarayanan from the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad for fundamental contributions towards understanding one of the most basic mechanisms in biology, the error-free translation of the genetic code to make protein molecules.

Mathematical Sciences -- Professor Sourav Chatterjee from Stanford University for his work in probability and statistical physics.

Physical Sciences -- Professor Arindam Ghosh from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore for his development of atomically thin two-dimensional semiconductors to build a new generation of functional electronic, thermoelectric and optoelectronic devices.

Social Sciences -- Professor Raj Chetty from Harvard University for his pioneering research in identifying barriers to economic opportunity, and for developing solutions that help people escape poverty towards improved life outcomes.

The winners, as per the statement, were announced by the eminent chairs of the jury and felicitated by the Chief Guest, Professor SR Srinivasa Varadhan - Abel Prize winner and Professor, Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences, New York, USA.

While attending the virtual ceremony, Mr Narayana Murthy, Founder of Infosys and President of Infosys Science Foundation, said: “The trustees of the Infosys Science Foundation dream of an India where the poorest children can have reasonable access to nutrition, education, healthcare and shelter, and have confidence in a better future. For that, we need well thought out and impactful ideas that are speedily executed without corruption...The Infosys Prize contributes to this mission in India by honoring the best scientists and researchers, whose work has the potential to improve our world.”