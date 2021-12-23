  • Home
  • Indraprastha University Starts E-Magazine For Disabled Persons

Renowned disabled persons from various fields- national level para athlete Nitin Gupta, President – PCI Deepa Malik, Director – SAI, Satish Sarhadi and experts from top companies- Microsoft, SHRM India have actively contributed in different issues of this magazine

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 23, 2021 6:46 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Indraprastha University
Image credit: IP University official website
New Delhi:

The University School of Management Studies (USMS), Indraprastha University has started an e-magazine 'Inclusion and Accessibility' to raise the voice of disabled persons. Renowned disabled persons from various fields- national level para athlete Nitin Gupta, President – PCI Deepa Malik, Director – SAI Satish Sarhadi and experts from top companies- Microsoft, SHRM India have actively contributed in different issues of this magazine.

Narrating the story behind starting this noble initiative, founder editor of this magazine, Prof. Shalini Garg said the idea came during pandemic time and now this initiative is acting as a forum to raise the voice of such persons. "All these issues are issues to be preserveed due to informative contents and inclusion of eminent persons with disabilities or persons engaged for the cause of persons with disbilities," the editor said.

For details on courses and admission process, please visit the website- ipu.ac.in.

