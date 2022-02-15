  • Home
Indraprastha University Invites Application For MBA Admission 2022; Important Details

IP University MBA Admissions 2022: The candidates can apply online till March 31 at ipu.admissions.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 15, 2022 7:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Apply till March 31
Image credit: shutterstock.com

IP University MBA Admissions 2022: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University has started the admission process for the MBA programme for the academic session 2022-23. The candidates can apply online till March 31 at ipu.admissions.nic.in. "For admission in the programme, preference will be given to the merit of CAT 21, then the merit of CMAT 22 after that the merit of the entrance exam conducted by the University for the purpose," IP University release mentioned.

The university is offering MBA programme in various specialties like International Business, Financial Management, Financial Analysis, and Analytics. The total intake capacity is 2,400. "The MBA programme is available at University School of Management Studies (USMS) and 15 affiliated institutions of the university," read the release.

The varsity released the admission brochure for MBA programme for the academic session 2022- 23 on Tuesday, February 15. "The brochure was released virtually by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma and the Registrar Sh. Shailendra Singh Parihar in the presence of all University officials, deans and directors of University Schools of Studies and affiliated institutions," as per the varsity release.

IP University MBA Admission 2022: Steps To Apply

  1. Visit the official website- ipu.admissions.nic.in
  2. Click on the link- 'MBA Registration 2022'
  3. Enter candidate name, mobile number, email id, other details
  4. Choose your user id and password
  5. Click on 'Submit'
  6. Upload relevant documents
  7. Pay the application fee
  8. Download, take a print out for further reference.

For details on MBA admission, please visit the website- ipu.admissions.nic.in.

