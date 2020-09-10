  • Home
Indraprastha University: GGSIPU To Hold End Term Exams By September End

Indraprastha University: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has decided to conduct the final End Term Examinations (GGSIPU exam 2020) in the month of September 2020.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 10, 2020 9:40 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has decided to conduct the final End Term Examinations (GGSIPU exam 2020) in the month of September 2020. The decision has been taken in accordance with the Supreme Court’s order regarding the conduct of the examination at universities across the nation.

The GGSIPU exam 2020 will be held in pen and paper mode at various centres at affiliated Colleges/Institutes in Delhi NCR.

The End Term Examination September 2020 for final year/final semester students will commence in the fourth week of September 2020. The propose datesheet will be updated on the university website— ipu.ac.in on September 11,2020. All the students and other concerned are advised to check the website regularly.

In the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, the GGSIPU exam 2020 will be conducted following the norms of social distancing and other guidelines released by the Government of India.

