Indraprastha University Extends Last Date Of Online Application For All Programmes Till May 31

Candidates can apply for around 182 academic programmes from undergraduate to PhD level till May 31, 2022

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 30, 2022 8:17 pm IST

IP University extends last date of online application till May 31
New Delhi:

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has extended the last date of online application for all programmes of the academic session 2022-23 till May 31. Candidates can apply for around 182 academic programmes from undergraduate to PhD level till May 31, 2022.

Earlier, the last date to file an online application was April 30. "Now one can apply for all programmes based on national-level tests, programmes based on the university-conducted entrance tests and programmes on merit till May 31, 2022," the statement read.

Students can apply through the link https://ipu.admissions.nic.in.

IP University admission

