Indraprastha University To Close CAT-Based MBA Admissions On May 30

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University will be closing the admissions to postgraduate management courses (MBA) on the basis of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021. The last date for admissions is May 30.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: May 2, 2021 4:00 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University will be closing the admissions to postgraduate management courses (MBA) on the basis of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021. The last date for admissions is May 30. The qualified candidates could register themselves at ipu.admissions.nic.in. The admission is being conducted by University School of Studies (USS) and its affiliated colleges and universities.

The IP University will be offering admissions for MBA (General) or MBA (International Business) or MBA (Financial Management).

Eligibility Criteria

MBA (General) or MBA (International Business)

The candidates must have a three-years bachelor’s degree or bachelor’s degree in engineering and technology or have passed the CA final examination with at least 50 percent marks.

MBA (Financial Management)

The candidates must have passed a graduation course with at least 50 percent marks with at least one course in Mathematics/ Statistics/ Economics/ Operations Research at the graduation level.

All the admissions will be conducted on the basis of CAT 2020 scores. If the seats remain vacant after counselling, the counselling will be done on the basis of Common Entrance Test conducted by IP University.

In case of any vacant seats left after this, the IP University will be conducting admissions on the basis of a common entrance test conducted by the IP University.

The University had issued certain guidelines for the candidates.

They have been asked to fulfill the admission criteria and ensure that the form has been filled with correct details such as region and allotment of seat.

The candidates have been advised to fill up the form in advance to avoid any delay due to network issues.

