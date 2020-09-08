Indraprastha University: Check Previous Year’s IPU B.Tech Cut Off Here

  • Home
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, also known as IPU will declare the cutoff for admission into the B.Tech courses offered by its participating institutes during its counselling. The University uses JEE Main Paper 1 ranks for admitting students to its B.Tech courses.

New Delhi:

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, also known as IPU will declare the cutoff for admission into the B.Tech courses offered by its participating institutes during its counselling. The University uses JEE Main Paper 1 ranks for admitting students to its B.Tech courses.

IPU authorities will declare and release the cutoff for different categories and engineering courses in online mode in the form of JEE Main ranks. The rank at which the last admission is allotted is the closing rank for that branch/ institute and also the JEE Main cutoff for IPU B.Tech courses.

IPU B.Tech cutoff is prepared after considering certain factors like the difficulty level of JEE Main, total number of seats available in each branch/ institute, the total number of candidates who have applied, previous years’ cutoff trend, and others.

The cutoff will be category and branch-specific and will be released separately for All India level, for Delhi region and for outside Delhi regions.

To help candidates know about their admission chances in colleges based on their ranks, the previous year’s cutoff is provided below.


IPU B.Tech 2019 Cutoff (All India Region)


Institute

Course

GNGNA (Max Rank)

Bhagwan Mahaveer College of Engineering & Management


CSE

1047845

EEE

723304

BM Institute of Engineering & Technology


CSE

1107226

ECE

784874

ME

911753

Delhi Institute of Technology & Management


CE

833943

CSE

967628

ECE

824818

ME

912430

Guru Teg Bahadur Institute of Technology (2nd Shift)


CSE

130066

ECE

715228

IT

236456

Guru Teg Bahadur Institute of Technology


CSE

96097

EEE

1042205

ECE

486459

IT

179598

Mahavir Swami Institute of Technology


CSE

1002291

EE

580967


*The above cutoffs are for GNGNA : All India General


IPU B.Tech 2019 Cutoff (Delhi Region)


Institute

Course

GNGND (Max Rank)

Ambedkar Institute of Advanced Communication Technologies and Research


CSE

79741

ECE

199731

Bharati Vidyapeeth's College of Engineering


CSE

64644

EEE

333077

ECE

175392

IT

97772

Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology


CSE

59546

EEE

347598

ECE

145613

IT

91130

ME

254293

Maharaja Surajmal Institute Technology


CSE

84319

EEE

332809

ECE

193002

IT

112676


*the above cutoffs are for GNGND: Delhi region general


IPU B.Tech 2019 Cutoff (Outside Delhi Region)


Institute

Course

GNGNO (Max Rank)

Ambedkar Institute of Advanced Communication Technologies and Research


CSE

54261

ECE

104594

Bharati Vidyapeeth's College of Engineering


CSE

40747

EEE

138701

ECE

105096

IT

54737

Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology


CSE

39239

EEE

122470

ECE

77073

IT

46618

ME

94189

Maharaja Surajmal Institute Technology


CSE

53098

EEE

130535

ECE

109866

IT

64665

*The above cutoffs are for GNGNO: Outside Delhi General

