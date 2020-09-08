Indraprastha University: Check Previous Year’s IPU B.Tech Cut Off Here

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, also known as IPU will declare the cutoff for admission into the B.Tech courses offered by its participating institutes during its counselling. The University uses JEE Main Paper 1 ranks for admitting students to its B.Tech courses.

IPU authorities will declare and release the cutoff for different categories and engineering courses in online mode in the form of JEE Main ranks. The rank at which the last admission is allotted is the closing rank for that branch/ institute and also the JEE Main cutoff for IPU B.Tech courses.

IPU B.Tech cutoff is prepared after considering certain factors like the difficulty level of JEE Main, total number of seats available in each branch/ institute, the total number of candidates who have applied, previous years’ cutoff trend, and others.

The cutoff will be category and branch-specific and will be released separately for All India level, for Delhi region and for outside Delhi regions.

To help candidates know about their admission chances in colleges based on their ranks, the previous year’s cutoff is provided below.





IPU B.Tech 2019 Cutoff (All India Region)





Institute Course GNGNA (Max Rank) Bhagwan Mahaveer College of Engineering & Management

CSE 1047845 EEE 723304 BM Institute of Engineering & Technology

CSE 1107226 ECE 784874 ME 911753 Delhi Institute of Technology & Management

CE 833943 CSE 967628 ECE 824818 ME 912430 Guru Teg Bahadur Institute of Technology (2nd Shift)

CSE 130066 ECE 715228 IT 236456 Guru Teg Bahadur Institute of Technology

CSE 96097 EEE 1042205 ECE 486459 IT 179598 Mahavir Swami Institute of Technology

CSE 1002291 EE 580967



*The above cutoffs are for GNGNA : All India General





IPU B.Tech 2019 Cutoff (Delhi Region)





Institute Course GNGND (Max Rank) Ambedkar Institute of Advanced Communication Technologies and Research

CSE 79741 ECE 199731 Bharati Vidyapeeth's College of Engineering

CSE 64644 EEE 333077 ECE 175392 IT 97772 Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology

CSE 59546 EEE 347598 ECE 145613 IT 91130 ME 254293 Maharaja Surajmal Institute Technology

CSE 84319 EEE 332809 ECE 193002 IT 112676



*the above cutoffs are for GNGND: Delhi region general





IPU B.Tech 2019 Cutoff (Outside Delhi Region)





Institute Course GNGNO (Max Rank) Ambedkar Institute of Advanced Communication Technologies and Research

CSE 54261 ECE 104594 Bharati Vidyapeeth's College of Engineering

CSE 40747 EEE 138701 ECE 105096 IT 54737 Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology

CSE 39239 EEE 122470 ECE 77073 IT 46618 ME 94189 Maharaja Surajmal Institute Technology

CSE 53098 EEE 130535 ECE 109866 IT 64665

*The above cutoffs are for GNGNO: Outside Delhi General