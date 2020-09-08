Indraprastha University: Check Previous Year’s IPU B.Tech Cut Off Here
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, also known as IPU will declare the cutoff for admission into the B.Tech courses offered by its participating institutes during its counselling. The University uses JEE Main Paper 1 ranks for admitting students to its B.Tech courses.
IPU authorities will declare and release the cutoff for different categories and engineering courses in online mode in the form of JEE Main ranks. The rank at which the last admission is allotted is the closing rank for that branch/ institute and also the JEE Main cutoff for IPU B.Tech courses.
IPU B.Tech cutoff is prepared after considering certain factors like the difficulty level of JEE Main, total number of seats available in each branch/ institute, the total number of candidates who have applied, previous years’ cutoff trend, and others.
The cutoff will be category and branch-specific and will be released separately for All India level, for Delhi region and for outside Delhi regions.
To help candidates know about their admission chances in colleges based on their ranks, the previous year’s cutoff is provided below.
IPU B.Tech 2019 Cutoff (All India Region)
Institute
Course
GNGNA (Max Rank)
Bhagwan Mahaveer College of Engineering & Management
CSE
1047845
EEE
723304
BM Institute of Engineering & Technology
CSE
1107226
ECE
784874
ME
911753
Delhi Institute of Technology & Management
CE
833943
CSE
967628
ECE
824818
ME
912430
Guru Teg Bahadur Institute of Technology (2nd Shift)
CSE
130066
ECE
715228
IT
236456
Guru Teg Bahadur Institute of Technology
CSE
96097
EEE
1042205
ECE
486459
IT
179598
Mahavir Swami Institute of Technology
CSE
1002291
EE
580967
*The above cutoffs are for GNGNA : All India General
IPU B.Tech 2019 Cutoff (Delhi Region)
Institute
Course
GNGND (Max Rank)
Ambedkar Institute of Advanced Communication Technologies and Research
CSE
79741
ECE
199731
Bharati Vidyapeeth's College of Engineering
CSE
64644
EEE
333077
ECE
175392
IT
97772
Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology
CSE
59546
EEE
347598
ECE
145613
IT
91130
ME
254293
Maharaja Surajmal Institute Technology
CSE
84319
EEE
332809
ECE
193002
IT
112676
*the above cutoffs are for GNGND: Delhi region general
IPU B.Tech 2019 Cutoff (Outside Delhi Region)
Institute
Course
GNGNO (Max Rank)
Ambedkar Institute of Advanced Communication Technologies and Research
CSE
54261
ECE
104594
Bharati Vidyapeeth's College of Engineering
CSE
40747
EEE
138701
ECE
105096
IT
54737
Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology
CSE
39239
EEE
122470
ECE
77073
IT
46618
ME
94189
Maharaja Surajmal Institute Technology
CSE
53098
EEE
130535
ECE
109866
IT
64665
*The above cutoffs are for GNGNO: Outside Delhi General