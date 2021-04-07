  • Home
Indraprastha University Begins Grievance Monitoring System

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has started an online grievance monitoring system to allow students, teachers, and staff members to share their concerns.

New Delhi:

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has started an online grievance monitoring system to allow students, teachers, and staff members to share their concerns.

They can access the portal at the official website www.ipu.ac.in. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has developed this portal.

University’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahesh Verma launched the new online portal. He said that it will help to improve the administrative and academic performance of the University.

The new portal would enable to bridge the gap between students and teachers and administration and would improve the grievance redressal system.

The main features of this online portal are maintenance of public grievances, prioritisation of grievances, forwarding and movement to multiple departments, tracking of grievance till redressal and online status check – up of grievances.

NIC also organised a training programme to help the IP University handle the online grievance monitoring system.

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi
