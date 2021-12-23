  • Home
  • Education
  • Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women To Have New Campus In Narela: Manish Sisodia

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women To Have New Campus In Narela: Manish Sisodia

"The campus has been built on 50 acres of land and can accommodate around 25,000 students," Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 23, 2021 8:08 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Manish Sisodia Felicitates IGDTUW Students; Urges College Students To Mentor Government School Students
Indraprastha University Starts E-Magazine For Disabled Persons
IIT Madras Launches New Chair For Research On Sustainable Construction
Karnataka High Court Dismisses Petition Challenging State Law University Semester Exams
NTA Extends IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2021 Application Date
Madras High Court Directs Anna University To Allow Engineering Student Continue Her Studies
Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women To Have New Campus In Narela: Manish Sisodia
About 368 undergraduates, 131 postgraduates, and 13 doctoral degrees were awarded at the convocation
Image credit: Screengrab/ Youtube
New Delhi:

Delhi government is developing a new campus of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women in Narela. "The campus has been built on 50 acres of land and can accommodate around 25,000 students," Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said. Attending the fourth convocation ceremony of the institute, the minister congratulated the students of the institute for securing good packages from famous companies. "I am happy to see that students of IGDTUW have secured good packages from famous companies. But we have to make sure that, for the development of the country, we must have more job providers," Sisodia said.

The minister also stressed on research programme which plays an important role in the development of any country. "The University must increase their focus on research and the government will provide all possible support for this. He called upon the students to focus on research that can make the life of a common man easier," he said.

Sisodia hailed the varsity for playing an important role in the development of Delhi as well as the country. "As an Education Minister, I always expected this University to provide quality and quantity education to its students and I am happy to say that this University has achieved both the goals. Now they must focus on quality research by collaborating with the government and different organisations," the minister said.

Sisodia also emphasised on increasing seats in institutions like Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women. "The state government is providing all possible support to the University in increasing seats," he said. The minister added that the government gives 25 per cent annual budget to education and is working to provide quality education to every student in Delhi.

About 368 undergraduates, 131 postgraduates, and 13 doctoral degrees were awarded at the convocation. "Two Chancellor's gold medals, fourteen Vice Chancellor's gold medals and fourteen silver plaques were given to all the toppers of various courses on the occasion for their exemplary performance throughout the years," the release mentioned.

Click here for more Education News
Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Delhi Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Indraprastha University Starts E-Magazine For Disabled Persons
Indraprastha University Starts E-Magazine For Disabled Persons
Vedic Mathematics To Be Introduced In Gujarat Schools From Next Year
Vedic Mathematics To Be Introduced In Gujarat Schools From Next Year
Delhi Government To Increase Salary Of Guest, Contract Teachers: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Government To Increase Salary Of Guest, Contract Teachers: Manish Sisodia
Government Issues Advisory For Parents And Students On Rising Ed-tech Companies
Government Issues Advisory For Parents And Students On Rising Ed-tech Companies
JEE Main 2022 Dates Soon; Updates On Registration Process, Exam Pattern
JEE Main 2022 Dates Soon; Updates On Registration Process, Exam Pattern
.......................... Advertisement ..........................