Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women To Have New Campus In Narela: Manish Sisodia

Delhi government is developing a new campus of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women in Narela. "The campus has been built on 50 acres of land and can accommodate around 25,000 students," Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said. Attending the fourth convocation ceremony of the institute, the minister congratulated the students of the institute for securing good packages from famous companies. "I am happy to see that students of IGDTUW have secured good packages from famous companies. But we have to make sure that, for the development of the country, we must have more job providers," Sisodia said.

The minister also stressed on research programme which plays an important role in the development of any country. "The University must increase their focus on research and the government will provide all possible support for this. He called upon the students to focus on research that can make the life of a common man easier," he said.

Sisodia hailed the varsity for playing an important role in the development of Delhi as well as the country. "As an Education Minister, I always expected this University to provide quality and quantity education to its students and I am happy to say that this University has achieved both the goals. Now they must focus on quality research by collaborating with the government and different organisations," the minister said.

Sisodia also emphasised on increasing seats in institutions like Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women. "The state government is providing all possible support to the University in increasing seats," he said. The minister added that the government gives 25 per cent annual budget to education and is working to provide quality education to every student in Delhi.

About 368 undergraduates, 131 postgraduates, and 13 doctoral degrees were awarded at the convocation. "Two Chancellor's gold medals, fourteen Vice Chancellor's gold medals and fourteen silver plaques were given to all the toppers of various courses on the occasion for their exemplary performance throughout the years," the release mentioned.