India’s Permanent Status On Washington Accord Extended; Engineering Graduates To Benefit

India’s permanent status on the Washington Accord, which helps engineering graduates to study and work abroad, has been extended for another six years.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 22, 2020 6:47 pm IST | Source: Careers360

India’s Status As Permanent Member Of The Washington Accord Extended By Six Years
Image credit: Twitter-- @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

India’s permanent status on the Washington Accord, which “facilitates the mobility of engineering graduates and professionals at the international level”, has been extended for another six years. “Glad to share that India has got the permanent signatory status of Washington Accord for a further period of six years,” Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on social media, while congratulating the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) that represents India in WA.

“The membership of the Washington Accord is an international recognition of the quality of undergraduate engineering education offered by the member country and is an avenue to bring it into the world-class category,” Mr. Pokhriyal added.

Washington Accord is an agreement between participating nations, USA, UK, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Ireland, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey, Australia, Canada, and Japan; to facilitate engineering graduates with overseas studies and jobs.

India became a provisional signatory of the accord in 2007 and a permanent member in 2015. The accord helps Indian engineers in securing jobs and further studies in the USA, UK and other countries.

