India’s Growth Depends On Its Achievements In Science And Technology: MoS Education Subhas Sarkar

Image credit: Twitter/@EduMinOfIndia MoS Education Subhas Sarkar addresses National Science Day today

National Science Day 2022: The growth story of India depends on its achievements in the science and technology sector, and hence there is a need to revolutionise the landscape of Indian science, technology, and innovation, the Minister of State (MoS) for Education, Subhas Sarkar said on Monday, February 28.

While addressing the IGNOU's National Science Day Celebration organised by the School of Sciences on the theme 'Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for Sustainable Future', Mr Subhas Sarkar remembered and shared the significance and insight behind celebrating this day. He talked about Sir CV Raman and his discovery of the Raman effect on this day back in 1928.

He also laid emphasis on the need to rebuild the education model, where special attention should be given to the Indian Knowledge System, and this should be taught to our students.

In his address, Mr Subhas Sarkar commended various online portals of IGNOU, e-Gyankosh, and Web Enabled Academic Support (WEAS), for ensuring the quality and accessibility of education.

Highlighting employability as one of the focus areas of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Mr Sarkar further added that skill-based courses of the CBCS programme at the School of Sciences, when aligned with the NEP 2020 framework, will help to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education.

In his concluding remarks, Mr Sarkar wished everyone all the very best towards achieving the highest scientific goals for the country and spreading the spirit of nationalism, and self-dignity in the hearts of every Indian.

National Science Day is celebrated on February 28 every year to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Nobel Prize-winning Indian physicist CV Raman. This year, the theme of National Science Day is "An Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future."