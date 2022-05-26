India’s First Centre For Technology Intervention For Elderly And Disabled Inaugurated At NIT Srinagar

  • Home
Srinagar NIT Director Prof Rakesh Sehgal congratulated the CTIED team members for the noble idea and informed them that no such initiative has been taken by any of the technical institutes, or universities in the entire country.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 26, 2022 4:51 pm IST

NIT Srinagar inaugurated India’s First Centre for Technology Intervention for Elderly and Disabled (CTIED)
Srinagar:

India’s first Centre for Technology Intervention for Elderly and Disabled (CTIED) was inaugurated on Thursday at National Institute of Technology Srinagar here. Addressing the members, Srinagar NIT Director Prof Rakesh Sehgal congratulated the CTIED team members for the noble idea and informed them that no such initiative has been taken by any of the technical institutes, or universities in the entire country.

“Differently abled persons are part and parcel of the society and we should help them through innovations and technology. I believe this centre will bridge the gap between community and technology," he said. Professor Sehgal also highlighted problems faced by the differently abled persons and stated that technical innovations will lessen their problems and troubles.

“If this centre will succeed in its motive that will be our biggest contribution to society,” he said. He said it was a proud moment for the entire institution that it is taking lead in this noble initiative. The Director NIT also suggested developing mechanisms in institute for the multi-disciplinary projects covering various fields of engineering. He urged CTIED members to encourage and motivate the students across various branches to work for technical innovation in this area.

Kaiser Bukhari, registrar of the NIT Srinagar, said the institute has already taken various initiatives for differently-abled persons. “We are ready to empower and support these PwDs for the noble cause both morally and financially. They do not only need the society’s sympathy, but we need to empower them with innovation and technology," he said.

CTIED Chairman Dr M A Bazaz apprised the members of the various technological innovations in tackling disability in the elderly and disabled in the country. “This centre will work towards the development of innovative, assistive technology and services that are affordable and appropriate in terms of culture, gender, and age of the elderly,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

National Institute of Technology Srinagar

