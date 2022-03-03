Indian Students Studying Abroad Need To Crack This 'Medical Entrance' To Practice Here; Know Details

  • Home
The Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) screening test is held for Indian and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) to get a permanent or provisional registration certificate from the National Medical Commission (NMC) or State Medical Council (SMC).

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 3, 2022 6:25 pm IST

Details on FMGE 2022, exam dates, pattern
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will announce an update on the FMGE 2022 date. FMGE exams are generally held twice, one in June and the next in December. While the FMGE application window for the June exam opens in April, for the December exam, NBE open the application window in October. As soon as the NBEMS announces FMGE dates and open the registration portal, applicants can register at nbe.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will announce an update on the FMGE 2022 date. FMGE exams are generally held twice, one in June and the next in December. While the FMGE application window for the June exam opens in April, for the December exam, NBE open the application window in October. As soon as the NBEMS announces FMGE dates and open the registration portal, applicants can register at nbe.edu.in.

Candidates who possess their qualifying examination approved by the Indian embassy of the respective country and fulfil other eligibility criteria specified by NBE will be eligible to apply for the FMGE June session 2022.

Applicants preparing for FMGE 2022 can download last year’s syllabus from nbe.edu.in. Any change in the FMGE syllabus will be notified by NBE in the exam notification and the information bulletin.

The FMGE paper, as per last year exam pattern, consisted of one question paper, comprising 300 multiple choice, single correct response questions in English language only, delivered in two parts to be taken in a single day. There were no negative marks involved.

The pass percentage is very low in FMGE. In 2020, out of the total 35,774 candidates, only 5,897 cleared the exam, which is only 16.48 per cent, while in 2019, the pass percentage was 25.79 per cent.

