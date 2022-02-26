Indian Students Stranded In Ukraine; This Is How State Governments Are Extending Help

Image credit: Twitter @IndiainUkraine Indian students in Ukraine stranded; several state governments are extending help

With tensions escalating in Ukraine and families back home worried about their children, several state governments have requested the central government to make immediate arrangements for their safe evacuation, while many others including Telangana and Tamil Nadu have said that it is ready to bear the expenses of the students’ return. About 16,000 Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine.

Since the air space in Ukraine has been closed, the Indian government has established evacuation routes through Romania and Hungary. The embassy, earlier on Friday, February 25, has also advised the students to print Indian flags and paste it on vehicles while traveling.

The Tamil Nadu government estimates around 5,000 students and emigrants from the state are stranded in Ukraine. It announced that it would bear all expenses related to the return of the students.

The Telangana government urged the Centre to arrange special aircraft to bring back students from the state who are stranded in Ukraine and said it is ready to bear the full travel expenses of their evacuation.

"We appeal to Govt of India to arrange for special aircrafts and Telangana Govt is ready to bear the full travel expenses for these students so we can bring them home safe & soonest," tweeted Rama Rao, who is also the ruling TRS Working President.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has appealed to the Indian students stranded in Ukraine on Saturday to follow all the guidelines issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian embassy. It also assured the students that all possible efforts are being made by the government to bring them back from Ukraine.

"Government of India is making all possible efforts to bring our students back from Ukraine. We appeal to our students to follow all advisories and guidelines being issued by the MEA and the Indian embassy," the MoE said in a tweet.

Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Uday Samant had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make arrangements for the safe return of 1,200 students from the state who are currently studying in Ukraine.