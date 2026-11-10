Indian Students Shine At Junior Astronomy Olympiad, Win 5 Medals

Indian students have brought pride to the country by winning five medals at the 5th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics for Juniors (IOAA-Jr) 2026 in Thailand. The team won two gold, two silver and one bronze medal at the competition, which saw participation from 25 countries.

The event was held in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, from November 1 to 8. Around 104 students took part in the competition, along with 53 team leaders and observers.

Meet the Indian Medal Winners

Siddharth Laxmisha from Aditya Vidyashram Residential School, Puducherry, and Swara Srujal Patel from School of Excellence, Gujarat, won gold medals, reported PTI.

Aarna Chaplot from Maa Bharti Senior Secondary School, Kota, and Krish Bhaskar from KS International Academy, Bagar, Rajasthan, secured silver medals. Akshara Gulab Ambone from Lords Public School, Maharashtra, won the bronze medal.

The National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) congratulated the students on their achievement. Its Director General, K S Murali, appreciated their hard work, dedication and interest in science.

Students Share Their Experiences

Swara Srujal Patel said that taking part in an international competition was a great learning experience. She also thanked NCSM for helping her prepare through proper training and guidance.

Krish Bhaskar shared that he wants to become an astrophysicist in the future. "Winning a medal for India was a proud moment and meeting students from different countries made the experience even more special," he said.

How the Indian Team Prepared

NCSM, which works under the Ministry of Culture, played an important role in selecting and preparing the Indian team through its Junior Astronomy Olympiad programme.

Before the competition, 25 selected students received special training in astronomy, scientific problem-solving and observing the night sky.

The achievement is a proud moment for India and shows that with the right support and opportunities, young students can do well on international platforms.